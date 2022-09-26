NEXT Brands and Development Launches New Smoothie Concept

NEXT Brands and Development, a family-owned strategic manager and growth accelerator of impactful food franchise brands, announced the launch of its newest restaurant concept, Blenderz Smoothies & Bowls—an acai and smoothie bar that’s creating a fresh new take on smoothie franchises.

Blenderz Smoothies & Bowls offers efficient, delicious, and healthy smoothies, bowls and snacks with antioxidants and protein packed menu items such as the signature bowls, wraps, paninis, Kahuna smoothies and fresh pressed juices made from the freshest ingredients. Blenderz Smoothies & Bowls offers guest an interactive experience and vibe that’s genuine, honest, and down-to-earth with retro décor, killer playlists, and locally-designed and “Instagram-able” murals – all aimed at providing a nostalgia experience for Gen-Z and Millennial generations.

To indulge in the in-person experience, customers can make their own self-serve acai bowls in hand-cut coconuts, post to Instagram in front of the mural, and even download a curated Spotify playlist. For those looking for a quick trip, Blenderz Smoothies & Bowls also offers online ordering and a drive thru option.

“Blenderz is the environment for those trying to find a welcoming, fun, and interactive place that serves snacks and fruit-based treats made with real ingredients, loves sharing experiences and values community connection,” says Austin Capoferi, President of NEXT Brands and Development and Blenderz Smoothies & Bowls. “As we continue to open new locations in key markets across the country, we expect the brand and culture to attract and connect with new guests seeking this type of healthier-focused concept and unique customer experience.”

Blenderz Smoothies & Bowls’ flagship location opened in Royal Oak, MI, and two more locations just opened in Charlotte, NC and Athens, GA. Additionally, three more openings are scheduled for the end of 2022 in Oxford, MS, Baton Rouge, LA and Tampa, FL. With its extensive restaurant experience and leadership in place, NEXT Brands and Development plans to open 15-20 more units in 2023 across the Midwest and Southeast, and will be positioning Blenderz Smoothies & Bowls for franchising opportunities soon.

Fueling its initial growth strategy, NEXT Brands and Development has partnered with QSR and fast casual restaurant operators at the end of their franchise agreement, not looking to renew and ready to switch franchise concepts.

“Because NEXT Brands is armed with in-house restaurant construction and project management, we’ve attracted restaurant and food-focused franchisees looking to join our concept and rebrand as Blenderz,” says Capoferi. “Operators view our construction expertise, plus access to resources and building materials, as a serious competitive advantage knowing they can get up-and-running with Blenderz on a faster timeline at a lower investment than having to build a new concept from scratch.”