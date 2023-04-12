Next Brands to Grow with Modular Container Location Concept

Next Brands, a family-owned strategic manager and growth accelerator of impactful food franchise brands, announced the planned expansion throughout North Michigan with two of its brands through its new innovative modular container location concept. The multi-brand franchise is creating an inventive approach to spearhead rapid franchise expansion by using low-cost shipping containers to help quickly open a complete, fully operating restaurant locations and cutting development time by half.

Beef-a-Roo, a Midwest-based restaurant that offers fresh meals at an affordable price, is expanding throughout the state with two modular locations currently in development and recently opened its first modular concept location in Rose City, MI, and has already seen tremendous success. Blenderz, a fun retro vibe acai and smoothie bar with the mission to ignite more smiles, is also looking to expand with the inventive approach in Michigan, with two container locations coming to Mio and St. Helens, MI. Next Brands looks to significantly impact the quick service industry by adding new modular locations across the Midwest.

With the new cutting-edge location concept, the multi-brand franchise can strategically grow at a faster rate, and franchisees can purchase their new locations for an all-in price of $200,000 and reduce the labor needed to only three to four employees. With the strategic design, the service time is reduced to 3½ to 5 minutes and helps with the processing time of preparing and keeping every ingredient fresh for guests.

“Our overall goal with Next Brands is to bring impact-focused food brands to more local rural communities throughout the nation,” says Austin Capoferi, president of Next Brands. “We are constantly looking for innovative ways to grow that are low-cost but provide a high-quality experience for both our employees and customers. We are excited to expand our brand’s presence throughout Michigan as we believe our offerings can help provide better food options from unique concepts.”

Next Brands has experienced restaurant leadership to enhance the brand’s operational efficiencies, optimize restaurant build-outs, and add more multi-channel experiences to connect with franchisees, customers and communities. Now primed for franchise expansion, Next Brands looks to open ten new Beef-a-Roo locations and launch Blenderz franchising opportunities nationwide while continue growing its multi-brand portfolio. To continue expanding its multi-brand presence across the U.S., Next Brands is actively seeking motivated franchise partners to ensure its company’s growth and success.

“Next Brands is a family-run company, and we are looking to expand our family environment and culture by offering more unique franchising opportunities across the country,” adds Capoferi. “We are thrilled to expand our restaurant concepts’ footprint across the state of Michigan and serve high quality and fresh ingredients to more local communities.”