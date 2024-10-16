Next Level Burger and Veggie Grill by Next Level are offering a new way to bring 100% plant-based comfort and joy to the table with their new Holiday Feast meals!

Now available for pre-order, each vegan Holiday Feast serves four to six people and comes with an entrée and five sides, plus the option to add dessert. The meals include the Holiday Harvest wellington, spiced cranberry sauce, garlic mashed potatoes with creamy thyme gravy, citrus-glazed carrots with toasted walnuts, green bean almondine with herbed butter, baked mac and cheese with parmesan crumb crust and savory sage and onion stuffing. Optional dessert add-ons include plant-based treats like organic apple crumble and classic carrot cake.

Pickup will available Nov. 8-Dec. 31 any day of the week with a minimum of 72-hour notice. The Feast is $129.99. Note that Holiday Feast is available at all Veggie Grill locations and only at select Next Level Burger locations (Denver; Ballard in Seattle; and Hawthorne and West Burnside in Portland).

P.S. – Next Level Burger and Veggie Grill’s plant-based in-store seasonal menu specials drop on Nov. 1! Available through Dec. 31, guests can enjoy the stuffing-topped Gobbler turkey(less) burger at NLB and VG; seasonal shakes at NLB including organic holiday apple crumble shake, frosted sugar cookie shake, frozen hot cocoa shake and candy cane shake; and organic holiday apple crumble and pumpkin spice cake at Veggie Grill.

Holiday Feast Menu

Holiday Harvest Wellington

A golden, flaky pastry filled with a medley of vegetables, nuts, whole grains, savory mushrooms, and a hint of holiday herbs. This flavorful centerpiece is layered with delicious whole-food ingredients and ready to be the star of the holiday spread. Delicious with a side of spiced cranberry sauce! Gluten-free option available.

Green Bean Almondine with Herbed Butter

Tender green beans, house-made herbed butter and toasted almonds come together in this fresh side.

Baked Mac and Cheese with Parmesan Crumb Crust

Indulgent mac and cheese topped with golden parmesan crust and baked until warm and creamy.

Savory Sage and Onion Stuffing

Crisp on the outside, soft and herby on the inside. There’s everything to love about this classic holiday dish.

Citrus-Glazed Carrots with Toasted Walnuts

Bright, tender carrots glazed in a sweet citrus sauce and topped with toasted walnuts for a nutty finish.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Creamy Thyme Gravy

Skin-on hand mashed potatoes infused with garlic and paired with rich thyme gravy.

Add-On Desserts:

Organic Holiday Apple Crumble

Cinnamon-spiced organic apples topped with a buttery, golden crumble. Serves eight-10. $30

Carrot Cake

Perfectly moist and spiced, topped with tangy cream cheese frosting. Serves eight-10. $30

Pumpkin Spice Bundlette Cakes (VG only)

Organic pumpkin mini bundt cake drizzled with cinnamon spiced icing and topped with chopped walnuts. Serves four. $22