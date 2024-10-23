Next Level Burger and Veggie Grill by Next Level officially launch their holiday limited-time offerings on Nov. 1!

Available through Dec. 31, these 100% plant-based winter LTOs include returning fan favorites and new specials. See beneath my signature for full descriptions and pricing of the vegan burger, shakes and desserts.

Best of all, both brands are running a ‘Buy One, Give Five’ campaign, donating 5% of sales from the Gobbler burger from Nov. 1 through Black Friday to community food banks, including Food Bank of the Rockies, Central Texas Food Bank, City Harvest, Greater Boston Food Bank, Oregon Food Bank, Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

For folks looking for a full, plant-based Thanksgiving meal at home, Next Level Burger and Veggie Grill are also offering new Holiday Feast meals! Now available for pre-order, each vegan Holiday Feast serves four to six people and comes with an entrée and five sides, plus the option to add dessert.

Winter Holiday LTOS

NLB & Veggie Grill by Next Level

The Gobbler

NLB’s holiday classic burger returns – and makes its first-ever debut on Veggie Grill menus! A crispy turkey(less) cutlet topped with house-made herbed stuffing, organic cranberry sauce and savory gravy. $9.95

NLB Only

Organic Candy Cane Shake

House-Made Organic Coconut or Soy Soft Serve Ice Cream Hand-Spun with Organic Candy Canes. Topped with Whipped Cream and Peppermint Candy. Ho, Ho, Ho! $7.45-$11.45

Frosted Sugar Cookie Shake

House-made organic coconut or soy soft-serve ice cream hand spun with fresh-baked sugar cookies, cream cheese frosting and Softies natural holiday sprinkles. Topped with whipped cream, holiday sprinkles and cookie crumbles. $7.45-$11.45

Frozen Hot Cocoa Shake

House-made organic coconut or soy soft-serve ice cream hand spun with organic & fair-trade cocoa. Topped with whipped cream, peppermint and marshmallows. $7.45-$11.45

Organic Holiday Apple Crumble Shake

House-made organic coconut or soy soft-serve ice cream hand spun with scratch-made, sweet and buttery organic apple crumble. Topped with whipped cream and organic cinnamon. $7.45-$11.45

VG Only

Organic Holiday Apple Crumble

Sweet, tart and buttery apple crumble made from scratch with organic apples. $6.95

Pumpkin Spice Cake

Organic pumpkin mini bundt cake drizzled with cinnamon spiced icing. Topped with chopped walnuts. $6.95