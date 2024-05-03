Next Level Burger (NLB) and Veggie Grill by Next Level are rolling out the second phase of their Birds & Bees pollinator protection campaign, with 100% plant-based limited-time offerings highlighting the birds for National Egg Month in May, plus a donation to the Pollinator Partnership!

These limited-time eggless offerings honoring our feathered friends will be available from May 3-31:

Just Breakfast Sandwich, $13.95

JUST Egg, vegan smoked ham, organic tempeh bacon, organic tomato, organic onion, American cheese and choice of house-made honey mustard or creamy egg-free mayo served on a toasted pretzel bun. Available at all NLB and Veggie Grill by Next Level locations

Wunderful BLT-E Sandwich,$12.95

House-made WunderEggs salad with organic tempeh bacon, organic avocado, tomato and lettuce and vegan cream cheese. Available at all NLB and Veggie Grill by Next Level locations

Each order with a limited-time Birds & Bees eggless menu item purchase will come with a wildflower seed packet so that guests can plant beautiful wildflowers that will nourish and support our pollinators in the wild.

Also available this month, and perfect to pair with the eggless options:

Only at NLB: Organic Vanilla Latte Shake, $7.45-$11.45

House-made organic coconut or soy soft-serve ice cream hand-spun with organic vanilla and Chameleon organic hand-crafted cold brew coffee. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate covered espresso beans. Available at all NLB locations

Only at Veggie Grill: Espresso Velvet Cake, $5.95

Melt-in-your mouth chocolate velvet cake with organic cocoa and cane sugar. Topped with espresso cream cheese frosting and toasted almonds. Available at all Veggie Grill by Next Level locations