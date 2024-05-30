Next Level Burger and Veggie Grill, the largest wholly owned 100% plant-based burger and restaurant chain in the U.S., are celebrating Pride Month and World Ocean Day with special menu items and charitable initiatives.

Pride Month

Next Level Burger launches the Peachy Passion Pride Shake, a festive treat hand-spun with house-made organic soy or coconut soft-serve, organic peaches, passionfruit, whipped cream, natural rainbow sugar, and a vegan rainbow gummy. Available from June 1 through 30 for $7.45-$11.45.

Veggie Grill is offering the Banana-licious Celebration Cake, a sweet and fluffy organic banana cake topped with vegan cream cheese frosting and rainbow celebration sprinkles. Available from June 1 through 30 for $4.45-$5.95.

Both brands are proudly supporting local LGBTQ+ non-profits with donations all month long.

World Ocean Day (June 8):

Next Level Burger launches the Ocean Blue Banana Shake on June 7, with house-made organic soy or coconut soft-serve, fresh organic bananas, whipped cream and vegan gummy fishies. ($7.45 – $11.45) Available from June 7 through 30, $1 from each shake sold will be donated to the Ocean Blue Project to remove five pounds of plastic from the ocean. On World Ocean Day, guests will get $1 off the shake, which NLB will donate to the Ocean Blue Project.

Veggie Grill highlights its delicious plant-based Baja fish tacos with crispy fish, jalapeño slaw, and pico. From June 7 through 30, $1 from each order of Baja fish tacos will be donated to the Ocean Blue Project to remove five pounds of plastic from the ocean. On World Ocean Day, guests will get $1 off the tacos, which Veggie Grill will donate to the Ocean Blue Project.