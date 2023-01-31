Next Level Burger Opens 10th Location

Next Level Burger (NLB) celebrates the grand opening of its 10th location at the Ballard Blocks, 1401 NW 46th St., Suite 126. The vegan burger joint originated in Oregon in 2014 and has since grown nationally with locations in Oregon, Washington, New York, California, Texas and, most recently, Colorado. This is Next Level Burger’s second Seattle location following the success of its Roosevelt location inside Whole Foods.

“We could not be happier to open this beautiful flagship store in Seattle’s thriving Ballard neighborhood,” says CEO and co-founder Matt de Gruyter. “Next Level Burger is all about best-in-class ingredients and meaningful sustainability – we serve up incredible, craveable food that’s good for the people and the planet. At NLB our guests can find plant-based fuel to optimize and support their healthy lifestyles and feel good about fighting climate change. We have been blown away by the support we have gotten from the city of Seattle in our mission and are thrilled to grow our presence in the PNW.”

As America’s first 100 percent plant-based burger chain, Next Level Burger’s mission is to fight climate change by serving burgers for a better world—made with all-organic veggies and non-GMO ingredients. Next Level Burger founders Matt and Cierra de Gruyter had built a comfortable life with their young family, but they were inspired to create Next Level Burger to support a brighter future. From human health to climate change and the incredible toll that meat production takes on the environment (nearly 2,000 gallons of water to produce just a single pound of beef), the benefits of a plant-focused diet inspired the de Gruyters to do their part by creating the nation’s first vegan burger joint. NLB’s expansive menu offers something for everyone (including gluten-free folks) with flexitarians comprising the majority of its customer base.

Next Level’s burgers, which have garnered accolades from Thrillist, VegNews and many others, include selections such as:

·Signature Burger (whole foods-based, house-made organic mushroom and quinoa patty, organic avocado, cheese and roasted garlic-thyme mayo)

·Maverick Burger (house-seasoned Beyond Burger patty, crispy onion rings, organic tempeh bacon, organic dill pickles, choice of cheese, hickory BBQ and house-made special sauce)

·Chipotle Burger (whole foods-based, Chipotle black bean patty, organic guacamole, pickled jalapeños and chipotle mayo).

In addition to burgers, NLB offers:

·Hand-spun shakes with organic, house-made soy or coconut soft-serve ice cream in an array of indulgent flavors, from Organic Cookies n’ Cream with house-made gluten-free chocolate cookies to a Strawberry Shake blended with organic strawberries

·Crispy Chik’n sandwiches and tender baskets

·Fries and tots with loaded flavor options

The Ballard location, which is just across the street from PCC Community Market in the Ballard Blocks neighborhood, features a welcoming environment for guests to enjoy an elevated fast-casual experience, with vibrant colors and warm, sustainable wood in the 1800-square-foot dining room, as well as additional patio seating. NLB’s offerings are available for dine-in and takeout (using all-compostable to-go ware) from a convenient pick-up window. Guests can order pick-up or delivery through Next Level Burger’s App, where they’ll also receive exclusive weekly deals and earn rewards.

Next Level Burger is open for lunch and dinner daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1401 NW 46th St., Suite 126.