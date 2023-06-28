Next Level Burger to Release Vegan Burger Lineup Inspired by Nature

Next Level Burger fights hard for the planet so that all can enjoy it. That’s why America’s first 100 percent plant-based burger is urging guests to have a Next Level Summer by fueling up with high-quality plant-based protein and organic veggies before getting outdoors to explore and enjoy nature with next-level prizes.

Starting July 7, Next Level Burger is unveiling the Next Level Summer Adventure Trio, three limited time burgers inspired by the mountains, lakes and forests where we play. The vegan trio includes:

The Redwood Truffle Burger, a shiitake mushroom and white truffle patty with smoked gouda cheese, sautéed herbed mushrooms and house-made forest sauce on a sprouted grain bun with organic lettuce and tomato.

The Smoky Mountain BBQ Burger, a quarter pound Beyond patty topped with house-made Nashville Fire Seasoning, grilled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, crispy onion rings, Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce and organic lettuce and tomato on a butter-toasted pretzel bun.

The Crater Lake Fish(less) Burger, two crispy fish(less) filets with organic dill pickles and house-made tartar sauce on an organic white bun.

Each Adventure Trio Burger purchased comes with a Next Level Summer prize ticket, and every single ticket is a prize winner. Prizes range from free NLB food and swag to sweet outdoor gear such as hammocks, tents, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards and off-road e-bikes to two epic grand prizes: a trip to Zion and a trip to the Smoky Mountains. Guests can enter for a chance to win by fueling up with a protein-packed burger from the Summer Trio from July 7 through September 30.