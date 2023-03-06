Next Level Burger Rolls Out New Menu

Next Level Burger (NLB), America’s first 100 percent plant-based burger chain, has rolled out a new menu at all 10 locations coast to coast. The new menu includes brand-new offerings in addition to bigger-and-better menu updates that fly in the face of inflation, such as larger burger patties.

“This menu offers even more of the high quality, organic and non-GMO ingredients that Next Level Burger is known for. We pride ourselves on having something for everyone from plant-based eaters to flexitarians, whether you prefer a scratch-made organic mushroom and quinoa patty, a meaty Beyond Burger or a crispy chik’n burger,” says CEO and co-founder Matt de Gruyter. “Our mission is to combat climate change, and we choose to do so through the vehicle of delicious, craveable and better-for-you-and-the-planet plant-based food. And while consumers are dealing with shrinkflation around every corner, we decided to go the opposite direction and give our guests even bigger burgers so that their dollars go further at NLB.”

New menu highlights include:

Classic Burger : Made with a new smash burger patty, organic dill pickles, and choice of sauce. Just $7.95 for a classic taste of plant-based goodness! The new smash patty burgers feature a classic smash burger cooking process for maximum crispy, deliciously griddled bits.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Shake : House-made organic soy or organic coconut soft-serve ice cream hand-spun with ooey-gooey gluten-free chocolate chip cookie dough.

The Chipotle Burger : Made with an Actual Veggies Chipotle Black Bean Burger patty, organic guacamole, pickled jalapeños and chipotle mayo.

Spicy Southwest Salad : Organic tempeh bacon, organic guacamole, pickled jalapeños, organic tomatoes and organic red onion served on a bed of organic lettuce with ghost pepper ranch.

The Animal: The secret-menu fan favorite and biggest, baddest plant-based burger on the planet returns! This super-stacked burger includes two house-seasoned quarter-pound Beyond Burger patties, cheese, organic tempeh bacon, a layer of French fries, grilled organic onions, tomato and organic lettuce on an organic bun with house-made special sauce and organic hickory bbq sauce.

New bigger-and-better menu updates include: