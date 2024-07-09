Next Level Burger is bringing back its Next Level Summer campaign for the second year – and this year, Veggie Grill By Next Level (VG) will get in on the action, too.

Running through Aug. 31, Next Level Summer is all about getting outdoors, honoring nature and exploring responsibly. NLB and VG will both feature the Adventure Trio, three limited-time burgers inspired by the mountains, forests and waterways where we play. The vegan trio includes two favorites from last year’s Next Level Summer, as well as an OG Veggie Grill menu item that guests have been requesting return to the menu:

Smoky Mountain BBQ Burger

Inspired by the mountains, this quarter-pound beefy burger is topped with house-made Nashville Fire seasoning, grilled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and crispy onion rings. Served on a butter-toasted pretzel bun with Memphis sweet BBQ sauce and organic lettuce and tomato. $11.95

Redwood Truffle Burger

A forest-inspired burger built on a shiitake mushroom and white truffle patty topped with smoked gouda cheese, sauteed herbed mushrooms and house-made Forest Sauce. Served on a whole wheat bun with organic lettuce and tomato. $11.95

Bali Bliss

This Veggie Grill fan favorite is back and making its first ever debut at Next Level Burger! Inspired by lakes, rivers and oceans, this organic, island-style tempeh patty is topped with organic onion, crisp and tangy relish and house-made chipotle ranch. Served with organic lettuce and tomato. $10.95

Each Adventure Trio Burger purchased comes with a Next Level Summer scratch-off prize ticket, and every single ticket is a prize winner. This year, the thousands of prizes range from free food, drinks and gift cards at NLB and VG to outdoor gear like Yeti coolers, stand-up paddle boards and a pickleball set to three epic grand prizes: a trip to Zion National Park, a trip to Glacier National Park and an e-bike. Guests can enter for a chance to win the prizes by visiting NLB or VG and fueling up with a protein-packed burger from the Summer Trio from July 4 through Aug. 31.

“We’re taking summer to the next level with these awesome limited-time-only burgers and epic outdoor adventure prizes. We’re here to fuel our fans’ summer days and nights with wholesome, plant-based proteins, because choosing better for yourself and the planet goes hand in hand with rocking out responsibly in the outdoors for generations to come,” says Matt de Gruyter, CEO of Next Level Burger and Veggie Grill by Next Level.