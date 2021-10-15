    Nextbite Launches Delivery-Only Veg-e-licious Burger

    Industry News | October 15, 2021
    Nextbite burgers.
    Nextbite
    Nextbite, a leader in virtual restaurants, launched new delivery-only meatless burger-inspired menu that feed the fast-growing flexitarian trend for delicious plant-based cuisine. Called the Veg-e-licious burger, it features a range of meatless burger choices, including the Veg-e-licious cheese burger, Truffle-e-licious burger and B-L-A-T burger, now available through Nextbite restaurant partners nationwide.

    Created for vegetarians and flexitarians - people who eat meat but are trying to reduce their overall consumption—the Veg-e-licious burgers are available with many craveable options from mushrooms to cheese and more.  For an outrageous meatless burger choice, Nextbite offers the Super Veg-e-licious burger featuring a meatless burger patty, meatless bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and BBQ sauce on a toasted bun. Veg-e-licious sides include classic fries, and even a “fries and tots galore '' option with one-half classic fries and one-halfsweet potato tots, for the consumers who can’t resist a taste of both. For dessert, the menu features a mouthwatering salted caramel brownie.

    “To help our restaurant partners meet the rising consumer demand for more meatless menus, we launched our delicious Veg-e-licious burger with many flavorful options to appeal to a range of tastes and preferences,” says Alex Canter, CEO of Nextbite.

    Plant-based foods are fast-growing in popularity around the world, propelled primarily by the rise of flexitarianism, according to a recent Euromonitor report. While the number of vegans and vegetarians have increased, they pale in comparison to the large group of flexitarian consumers—people who are actively restricting animal-based products but have not fully eliminated these from their diet—who now make up 42% of the market. By comparison, vegans and vegetarians respectively account for 4% and 6% of consumers globally. 

    Nextbite’s virtual restaurant solution seamlessly connects its restaurant partners with delivery services such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates and Grubhub, all of which will be delivering Veg-e-licious burgers to customers. Restaurant owners interested in becoming a restaurant partner can learn more and sign up on the Nextbite website.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

