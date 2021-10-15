Nextbite Launches Delivery-Only Veg-e-licious Burger

Nextbite, a leader in virtual restaurants, launched new delivery-only meatless burger-inspired menu that feed the fast-growing flexitarian trend for delicious plant-based cuisine. Called the Veg-e-licious burger, it features a range of meatless burger choices, including the Veg-e-licious cheese burger, Truffle-e-licious burger and B-L-A-T burger, now available through Nextbite restaurant partners nationwide.

Created for vegetarians and flexitarians - people who eat meat but are trying to reduce their overall consumption—the Veg-e-licious burgers are available with many craveable options from mushrooms to cheese and more. For an outrageous meatless burger choice, Nextbite offers the Super Veg-e-licious burger featuring a meatless burger patty, meatless bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and BBQ sauce on a toasted bun. Veg-e-licious sides include classic fries, and even a “fries and tots galore '' option with one-half classic fries and one-halfsweet potato tots, for the consumers who can’t resist a taste of both. For dessert, the menu features a mouthwatering salted caramel brownie.

“To help our restaurant partners meet the rising consumer demand for more meatless menus, we launched our delicious Veg-e-licious burger with many flavorful options to appeal to a range of tastes and preferences,” says Alex Canter, CEO of Nextbite.

Plant-based foods are fast-growing in popularity around the world, propelled primarily by the rise of flexitarianism, according to a recent Euromonitor report. While the number of vegans and vegetarians have increased, they pale in comparison to the large group of flexitarian consumers—people who are actively restricting animal-based products but have not fully eliminated these from their diet—who now make up 42% of the market. By comparison, vegans and vegetarians respectively account for 4% and 6% of consumers globally.

Nextbite’s virtual restaurant solution seamlessly connects its restaurant partners with delivery services such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates and Grubhub, all of which will be delivering Veg-e-licious burgers to customers. Restaurant owners interested in becoming a restaurant partner can learn more and sign up on the Nextbite website.