Nextbite Names Dominic Calcagno Director of Supply Chain

Nextbite, a leader in virtual restaurants, announced Dominic Calcagno, a supply chain leader experienced in national quick-service restaurant foodservice supply chain management, has joined the company as Director of Supply Chain. Calcagno will lead Nextbite’s supply chain team focusing on driving operational excellence, introducing new capabilities, controlling costs, and building its supply chain partnerships.

Prior to joining Nextbite, he held leadership positions at HAVI, a supply chain services company, where he managed various aspects of the supply chain for McDonald’s North America. During this time, he led source & spend network optimization for food and packaging categories, supply chain solutions development, and designed supply chain planning strategies for new product launches, national and regional promotions, and Limited Time Offers (LTOs).

“The pandemic exposed fundamental flaws and inefficiencies in global supply chains and the critical role they play in determining the success or breakdown of any company initiative,” says Alex Canter, CEO and co-founder of Nexbite. “We have always viewed the supply chain as a strategic tool in supporting our growth, while mitigating negative impacts to our restaurant partners. With Dominic joining our team –another in a long line of industry experts – we’re confident we will excel at this critical element of a winning virtual restaurant solution.”

“Nextbite has tremendous momentum in the industry, and we will not fall into the trap of sacrificing quality for speed,” said Calcagno. “It’s crucial we leverage our supply chain strengths and partnerships to maintain operational excellence throughout our rapid growth. By building a cohesive supply chain team that incorporates Nextbite’s award-winning culture, we will continue to create innovative solutions to help restaurants thrive and to help drive the entire virtual restaurant segment forward.”

Calcagno is an APICS-Certified Supply Chain Professional with a proven history collaborating cross-functionally in large-scale supply chain integration, planning, and execution.