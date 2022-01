Nextbite to Offer Virtual Brands at University of Texas at Dallas 

Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract food service management, today announced a partnership with Nextbite, a delivery-only virtual restaurant company, to offer five Nextbite brands out of the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) kitchens. The partnership is the first to bring Nextbite to a college campus dining facility and allows UTD to provide the on and off campus community with new convenient and innovative dining options, starting on Jan. 19, 2022.

With 60% of Americans now ordering food for take-out or delivery once per week, Chartwells is keeping pace by expanding its offerings to provide convenient delivery-only options for students. The company is launching five delivery-only Nextbite menus including Crave Burger, Outlaw Burger, Veg-e-licious Burger, Grilled Cheese Society and The Big Melt.

Through its partnership with Nextbite, Chartwells is able to provide students with unique, restaurant-style meal concepts without having to add new kitchen space, as the Nextbite concepts will be prepared in the UTD kitchens. In addition, the Nextbite menu items will utilize the university's existing food and packaging supply chain, for an easy implementation as part of the campus dining program.

"There is a huge opportunity to help colleges and universities maximize their existing dining facilities, and to bring delicious delivery-only menu items to busy, hungry students," says Alex Canter, Nexbite Co-Founder and CEO. "Thanks to this key partnership with Chartwells, we look forward to expanding our delivery-only menus and innovative ideas to the entire Chartwells campus network throughout 2022."

The Nextbite menu items are available for delivery-only through Grubhub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash, offering much-needed convenience to time-pressed students and the broader Dallas community.

"Chartwells is excited to be the first partner to expand Nextbite's presence into campus dining, and we look forward to bringing their modern restaurant concepts to our students," says Lisa McEuen, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "Offering the convenience of delivery through major food delivery apps, innovative new menu options, and the flexibility to work in existing kitchen space makes Nextbite a perfect fit for our campuses."