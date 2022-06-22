Nextbite Partners with Rap Artist Wiz Khalifa on New Virtual Brand

Wiz Khalifa, GRAMMY and Golden Globe-nominated recording artist, and Nextbite are rolling out a new delivery-only restaurant brand Packed Bowls by Wiz Khalifa in cities nationwide. It will be available coast to coast, including in Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, and many more cities.

The new Packed Bowls menu is packed with unexpected flavor mashups. It features creative flavor combinations including crispy tater tots, layered with creamy Mac & Yellow (aka Mac & Cheese), proteins, and tantalizing sauces. Each bowl is finished with a variety of fun toppings such as Hot Cheetos, Lay's BBQ or Doritos dust. For dessert, the menu offers That Sticky PB&J, an irresistible, ooey gooey fried Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly sandwich dusted with powdered sugar.

“When it comes to late-night cravings, simple won’t cut it. These bowls are extremely unique, with delicious flavor combinations that will deliver a euphoric food experience for my fans,” says Wiz Khalifa. “Packed Bowls will give your taste buds a hit with the amazing mashups we’ve created.”

“Working with Wiz early on, we created a delivery-only restaurant sensation that has been a model for success and keeps getting better,” says Alex Canter, CEO and Co-Founder of Nextbite. “His vision and personality are reflected in this one-of-a-kind new menu and we’re excited to help redefine late-night dining.”

Nextbite, a leader and innovator in virtual restaurant solutions, partners with restaurants to enable them to offer its unique delivery-only menus. Through a partnership with Nextbite, Packed Bowls by Wiz Khalifa is now available for delivery on Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub in cities nationwide.

In addition to Packed Bowls by Wiz Khalifa, Nextbite's growing brand portfolio of delivery-only menu items includes George Lopez Tacos along with other menu items, from the best-selling Miss Mazy’s Amazin’ Chicken to Grilled Cheese Society.