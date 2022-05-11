Nextbite Unveils ‘Wichcraft Popup in Denver

Nextbite, a leader in virtual restaurants, is rolling out its first ‘Wichcraft by Tom Colicchio sandwiches in Denver, available for both delivery and pick-up, starting today. The Denver pop-up with tasty and popular sandwich concepts is the result of a collaboration between Nextbite and ‘Wichcraft, co-founded by celebrity chef Tom Coliccho. For restaurants interested in signing up to offer the Wichcraft sandwiches as a Nextbite partner, visit https://www.nextbite.io/wichcraft/.

Consumers can order the Wichcraft sandwiches in Denver via Uber Eats and through the Wichcraft website. The ‘Wichcraft by Tom Colicchio favorite lunchtime sandwich offerings available in Denver, include:

Turkey & Avocado: Roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, balsamic onion relish and aioli served on toasted ciabatta.

Chopped Chickpea & Roasted Red Peppers: Chopped chickpea, olive tapenade, roasted red peppers, cucumber, arugula and lemon vinaigrette served on a toasted ciabatta (vegan).

Steak & Kale: Grilled flank steak, sauteed kale, cheddar, roasted red peppers, and garlic dressing served on a toasted ciabatta.

Grilled Chicken & Spicy Slaw: Grilled chicken, avocado, coleslaw, sweet chili sambal, and crema served on toasted ciabatta.

Sides include: Coleslaw and Arugula & Parmesan Salad.

As part of the Denver Wichcraft Pop-Up, Nextbite will be donating $5 for every order to the Food Bank of the Rockies. Every $5 donated helps supply 20 meals to the community.

“We are excited to bring our signature ‘Wichcraft sandwiches to Denver through our partnership with Nextbite, a leader in innovative and quality virtual restaurant concepts,” says Tom Colicchio, Co-Founder of ‘Wichcraft.

“‘Wichcraft by Tom Colicchio sandwiches are outrageously popular in the New York City area, and through Nextbite we can help bring these delicious sandwiches to consumers in places like Denver and beyond,” says Alex Canter, CEO and Co-Founder of Nextbite.

Chefs Tom Colicchio and Sisha Ortuzar opened the first ‘Wichcraft in 2003 in New York City, crafting a menu using sustainable proteins, house-made condiments, balanced flavor combinations, seasonal produce and artisan bread. Their mission has been to elevate the sandwich from a humble hand-held meal to a premium experience. ‘Wichcraft is committed to serving carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared food because healthy and sustainable not only taste better, it is better. Colicchio and his team continually strive to make gourmet accessible and portable.