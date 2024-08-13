Eight-time NFL Pro Bowl Defensive End Cam Jordan is the newest partner in several Little Caesars franchises that were acquired this week by franchisees Andrew Feghali and Michael Khalil.

Since appearing in several Little Caesars television commercials, this investment marks the NFL superstar’s first foray into restaurant franchising.

In addition to Jordan’s NFL ties to the brand, he has been a longtime customer of Little Caesars, growing up visiting the chain in his hometown of Chandler, AZ.

“I am excited to announce my partnership with Little Caesars as a franchise investor,” said Jordan. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with my commitment to community, entrepreneurship, and fostering growth opportunities. I am thrilled to join a business that has had such a longstanding impact in my life.”

Andrew Feghali, Founder and CEO of AMF Restaurants, has been investing in Little Caesars for nearly 15 years, becoming one of the brand’s largest domestic franchise owners. Feghali was introduced to Jordan through Jordan’s interest in developing a larger relationship with the Little Caesars brand and conversations with CMO Greg Hamilton.

“Little Caesars is thrilled to welcome Cam Jordan as the newest partner in our franchise family. Cam’s deep connection with the brand, along with his commitment to the communities we serve, makes him an ideal partner as we continue to expand our presence. Together with Andrew Feghali and Michael Khalil, we are confident that Cam will bring his passion and leadership to these new locations, helping us deliver even more value and satisfaction to our customers,” said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer of Little Caesars.

“Cam is our ideal partner; we both share a deep passion for the Little Caesars brand and a strong commitment to serving our communities. I am thrilled to welcome him aboard as we continue to grow our footprint with Little Caesars,” said Andrew Feghali, franchisee and CEO of AMF Restaurants.