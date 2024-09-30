With the anticipation of the 2024-25 season, the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center announced a multitude of arena upgrades including the launch of a new hospitality brand in collaboration with Levy, the market leader in world-class hospitality at iconic sports and entertainment venues, a new premium club space, and much more. This redefined fan experience is part of a continual rollout of enhancements to further elevate Newark’s Prudential Center as a marquee destination for sports and entertainment.

Eastback Kitchen, the newly launched official culinary and white label hospitality brand of Prudential Center, will deliver world-class hospitality this upcoming season, ranging from concessions to premium clubs and suites. Eastback Kitchen focuses on delivering fans an elevated culinary experience inclusive of the grit, boldness and flavor of New Jersey. The brand is inspired by the industrial spirit of Mulberry Street, formerly called East Back Street, which borders The Rock.

“Like me, so many chefs on our culinary team grew up cooking across Jersey, and we’re incredibly passionate about making sure the arena reflects the dishes fans know and love,” said Aron Zaks, Executive Chef of Eastback Kitchen at Prudential Center. “We spent the offseason out in the community, eating and taking notes to create our own recipes made fresh at the arena. From diner classics to favorite local restaurants and purveyors, we’re showcasing Jersey in every area fans’ experience hospitality at Prudential Center.”

This season, fans can enjoy more than 20 new signature offerings available at redesigned concessions destinations across all levels, reflecting New Jersey favorites and local tradition. Prudential Center will welcome Mighty Quinn’s to the roster, which can be found at Section 4. Fans will also experience new signage throughout the concourse at concession stands to ensure their favorite items are easier to find. Highlights of the new menu items include:

Ranch House Burger: Smashed Pat LaFrieda Beef Patties with Ranch, Pickles, Bacon Jam, White Cheddar and Fried Onions on a Challah Bun. Available at Smash by Pat LaFrieda, Sections 12 & 111.

Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich: Made from Scratch Shaved Pork Roll, Fried Egg, American Cheese on a Freshly Baked Kaiser Roll. Available at Downtown Diner, Sections 1 & 118.

Cheese Steak: Shaved Pat LaFrieda Ribeye, Peppers and Onions, House-made Cheese Sauce on a Fresh Baked Hero. Available at the Boardwalk, Section 126.

Melba's Signature Chicken & Waffle Bowl: Seasoned Deep Fried Chicken Thighs, Drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey. Served in a Waffle Bowl with Chipotle Mayo on the side. Available in Section 107.

Funnel Cake Fries: With Powdered Sugar and Strawberry Topping. Available at Downtown Diner and the Boardwalk, Sections 1, 118 & 126.

Through a shared commitment to creating an inclusive hospitality experience that serves and provides opportunity for the community, Eastback Kitchen is proud to partner with several purpose-driven organizations in arena food and beverage operations, including Greens Do Good, which supports the neurodivergent community and provides top-quality locally grown microgreens from New Jersey’s first vertical farm, and Popcorn for the People which creates career opportunities and meaningful work for those with autism, including those selling the gourmet popcorn on the concourse.

Heritage Kitchen, a pop-up food and beverage initiative that will support small, diverse businesses throughout New Jersey, will embrace global cultures and cuisines, and honor the culinary traditions represented through theme and heritage nights throughout the season.

“Launching Eastback Kitchen establishes a new era for hospitality at Prudential Center, ensuring new dishes, a Jersey-made focus for our fans with local partners, and a continued emphasis on inclusivity and cultural celebration with the introduction of Heritage Kitchen,” said Dana Seiden, Vice President, Partnerships, New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center. “We’ve spent time listening to our fans and are committed to providing a world-class food and beverage experience for everyone who comes through The Rock.”

While the kitchen heats up with excitement, Prudential Center is also proud to unveil The Pier Club, a new premium club space located on the second Suite Level of the west side of the building. The Pier Club, constructed by Phelps Construction Group, is a re-imagining of premium seating that provides 2-8 person modern seating options for year-round access to New Jersey Devils home games and more than 210 world-class events at Prudential Center, ranked as a Top 5 venue worldwide according to multiple industry publications. Inspired by the Jersey Shore, this new premium hospitality space offers an exclusive center view into the arena, private bar with a 110” LED screen and lounge serviced by Eastback Kitchen, VIP parking and entrance, and a variety of seating options including private loge boxes, club, banquette, ledge and premium plush seats, and barstools.

Other renovations to the arena include the multi-million dollar installation of retractable seating on the North and South ends of the building to ensure the ease of conversions on shared event days with three teams calling Prudential Center home. A new, state of the art kitchen will also be installed to service The Pier Club and all suites.

“As a Top 5 venue worldwide, Prudential Center prides itself on the continuous rollout of renovations to ensure that guests are offered the best experience possible,” said Stephen Rosebrook, Executive Vice President/ General Manager, Prudential Center. “The upscale environment and modern design of The Pier Club crafted by Phelps Construction Group offers another elevated space for fans to enjoy a grand view into the arena and private service from Eastback Kitchen.”

Game presentation elements have also been enhanced this upcoming season, specifically for the 3D ice projection system that will include a refreshed Light Up The Rock concept and full projection light show airing before every Devils home game. The game presentation team has also partnered with Quince Imaging to debut Zelus, a new in-game stats visualization product that brings the NHL’s real time player statistics to life. Jenna Lemoncelli will make her official debut as the Devils new in-arena host. Jenna’s prior experience as an in-arena/stadium host includes the PWHL’s New York Sirens, MLS’ New York Red Bulls, and WNBA’s Connecticut Sun.