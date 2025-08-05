Nick the Greek, a national chain serving up authentic Greek street food, delivered an impressive first half of 2025 that included more new restaurants, a reaffirmed commitment to menu innovation and an abundance of well-earned industry recognition. Through midyear, Nick the Greek opened seven locations, launched four craveable new menu items and earned numerous industry accolades. The brand experienced significant first-half success across many critical aspects of its business footprint and is well-positioned for a strong finish to 2025, fueled by growing consumer demand and increasing interest from savvy entrepreneurs eager to expand their franchise portfolios with a thriving, fast-growing brand built on a foundation of authenticity.

“This year, we have been laser-focused on showing communities nationwide that ‘the best things in life are Greek,’” said Komiel Mohsen, Chief Operating Officer of Nick the Greek. “From exciting menu launches like our Mediterranean Bowl, to opening locations in hot, new markets like Houston and Phoenix, 2025 has been a transformative year for Nick the Greek, even as our mission remains just as it was on day one: delivering authentic Greek street food without compromising quality.”

Nick the Greek fueled its rapid ascent in the first half of 2025 with seven new restaurants, surpassing 85 locations systemwide. The brand’s growing presence now includes key markets such as Orange County, Houston and Phoenix, setting the stage for even broader expansion in the months ahead. On track to surpass 100 locations by year’s end, Nick the Greek has effectively doubled its unit count since 2023, with notable debuts on the horizon, including its first Nashville restaurant. The sustained momentum reflects a proven business model and surging appetite among today’s consumers for authentic Greek cuisine delivered in a fast casual format.

In addition to system growth, brand momentum fueled by menu innovation was on full display during the first half of the year as Nick the Greek unveiled four new menu items: the Mediterranean Bowl, Tahini Crunch Salad, Chopped Salad and Pistachio Cream “Dubai Chocolate” Froyo. The menu items were created by the brand’s founders in collaboration with new Nick the Greek chef, Luis Moreno, who boasts decades of culinary excellence in the fine dining and fast casual spaces. The Mediterranean Bowl quickly became one of the brand’s top sellers and drove a notable increase in sales and guest frequency following its launch. In fact, the popular menu item contributed greatly to an overall increase in bowl sales of nearly 70%. In May, the health-forward Tahini Crunch and Chopped Salads debuted as the brand’s best-selling salads during National Salad Month. June’s wildly successful launch of the limited-time Pistachio Cream “Dubai Chocolate” Froyo, inspired by the viral Dubai chocolate trend, helped the brand experience a 54% increase in frozen yogurt sales. The sweeping popularity of every new menu item launched in the first half of 2025 underscored Nick the Greek’s commitment to innovative and delicious menu options that are distinctively Greek inspired and always appealing to guests.