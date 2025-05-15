Nick the Greek, a Northern California-based chain serving up authentic Greek street food, is expanding its menu with two new salads: the Tahini Crunch Salad and the Chopped Salad. Created under the culinary direction of acclaimed chef Luis Moreno, the offerings infuse classic Mediterranean flavors like tahini, feta, pita and Kalamata olives into fresh, modern dishes that meet the growing demand for lighter, ingredient-driven meals. Available now at all Nick the Greek locations nationwide, the tasty and satisfying salad innovations underscore Nick the Greek’s ongoing commitment to a menu that constantly delivers high-quality options that resonate with today’s guests.

“Nick the Greek has always been rooted in bold, authentic Greek street food, and our ongoing commitment to our flavor DNA, while staying closely attuned to what our guests are looking for, is a major catalyst for brand growth,” said Komiel Mohsen, Chief Operating Officer of Nick the Greek. “There’s an unmistakable consumer appetite for health-forward options that don’t compromise on flavor or satisfaction, and our new salads build on that demand and bring the same craveable ingredients we’re known for into offerings that capture the essence of mindful dining.”

Nick the Greek’s Tahini Crunch Salad and Chopped Salad expand the brand’s fresh, Mediterranean-inspired offerings with layered flavors and satisfying textures. The Tahini Crunch Salad features crisp romaine and kale tossed in a creamy tahini dressing, brightened by Persian cucumbers, grape tomatoes and pickled onions and finished with spicy harissa, chimichurri, hummus, fried chickpeas, pita crunch, pepperoncini and fresh basil. The Chopped Salad offers a vibrant mix of romaine, grape tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, green bell peppers and pickled onions, complemented by chickpeas, Kalamata olives, feta, lemon zest dressing, pita chips and green onions to deliver a Mediterranean twist. The Tahini Crunch Salad and the Chopped Salad are priced at $12.50 and $11.95, respectively. Guests can enjoy the brand’s newest salad offerings alongside fan-favorite gyros, souvlaki and several traditional Greek desserts.

“Our new Tahini Crunch and Chopped Salads started as a passion project that sought to reimagine the salad experience through the lens of our brand – fresh, craveable and rooted in authentically distinct flavors – that would stand proudly alongside our core menu,” said Chef Moreno. “We spent weeks refining various combinations of colorful vegetables, crunchy pita chips and layered house-made dressings to create salads that taste fresh and modern, while perfectly capturing the true essence of Nick the Greek cuisine.”

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing from two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and Greek donuts. In meeting the high demand for Greek street food, Nick the Greek has carved out a niche in the ultra-competitive fast casual space – a differentiator that has proven critical to the brand’s rapid growth.

Nick the Greek has greatly accelerated expansion efforts over the last three years, adding dozens of new locations and increasing store count by nearly 100 percent. Today, guests can find Nick the Greek restaurants throughout seven states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Utah. By strategically establishing locations in high-visibility downtown metro areas, Nick the Greek has reached large audiences and steadily developed a diverse and devoted fan base. The brand has identified key markets throughout the U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with a progressive fast casual brand on the rise. To view the full menu and nutritional information, and to find your nearest Nick the Greek location, go to www.nickthegreek.com.