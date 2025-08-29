Nick the Greek, a national chain serving up authentic Greek street food, is expanding its signature gyro and pita lineup and recognizing National Gyro Day on September 1, with the launch of its tasty Steak Pita. Available at all locations nationwide, the latest permanent menu addition features a juicy steak skewer served on a pita with fresh vegetables, savory tzatziki, crispy fries and a dash of tangy paprika, which adds a zesty twist to the signature Nick the Greek flavor profile. The appetizing and innovative Nick the Greek menu continues to entice guests with a wide array of unique authentic Greek offerings – and something new and exciting always around the corner.

“At Nick the Greek, we are fueling growth through the thoughtful evolution of our menu, ensuring we meet changing consumer preferences and honor the brand’s core identity,” said Komiel Mohsen, Chief Operating Officer of Nick the Greek. “The new Steak Pita takes our classic pita and elevates it with tender steak, offering guests a compelling choice that supports our longstanding approach to menu innovation and our commitment to culinary excellence.”

The Steak Pita honors the brand’s proud Greek roots by combining time-honored flavors with a fresh twist, and it uniquely reflects Nick the Greek’s mission to deliver modern takes on traditional favorites. It features a tender, flame-grilled steak skewer served in a warm pita, complemented by roma tomatoes and red onions that add refreshing acidity and crunch, while crispy fries provide a delightful textural contrast. The Steak Pita is finished with creamy tzatziki and vibrant paprika seasoning, delivering the perfect balance of bold heat and smooth texture. Guests can enjoy the brand’s newest menu offering alongside fan-favorite gyros, souvlaki and traditional Greek desserts.

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing on two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats, including baklava and Greek donuts. In meeting the high demand for Greek street food, Nick the Greek has carved out a niche in the ultra-competitive fast casual space – a differentiator that has proven critical to the brand’s rapid growth.

Nick the Greek has greatly accelerated expansion efforts over the last three years, adding dozens of new locations and nearly doubling its restaurant count. Today, guests can find Nick the Greek throughout seven states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Utah. By strategically establishing locations in high-visibility downtown metro areas, Nick the Greek has reached large audiences and steadily developed a diverse and devoted fan base. The brand has identified key markets throughout the U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with a progressive fast casual brand on the rise.