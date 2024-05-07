Nick the Greek, a West Coast-based chain serving up authentic Greek street food, announced the opening of its Pinole, California, restaurant. The new location is owned and operated by first-time franchisee Sarina Escalante. The Pinole restaurant grows the brand’s presence to nearly 40 locations across the San Francisco Bay Area, expanding Nick the Greek’s footprint throughout its home region. The opening comes as Nick the Greek is on pace to open 25 more restaurants this year, approaching 100 locations systemwide by the end of 2024.

“Nick the Greek has done an incredible job building a strong presence in the Bay Area, and we’re eager to broaden that awareness even further with our restaurant in Pinole, where the local community can enjoy easy access to Nick the Greek’s legendary gyros, souvlaki and more,” says Escalante. “Beyond serving delicious and authentic Greek food, Nick the Greek delivers a welcoming, friendly restaurant environment that makes guests feel like they are part of a big Greek family.”

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick, and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing from two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and loukoumades. In meeting the high demand for Greek street food, Nick the Greek has carved out a niche in the ultra-competitive fast casual space – a differentiator that has proven to be critical to the brand’s rapid growth.

Celebrating a decade in business in 2024, Nick the Greek has greatly accelerated expansion efforts over the last three years, adding dozens of new locations and increasing store count by nearly 100 percent. Today, guests can find Nick the Greek restaurants throughout seven states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Utah, and the chain is on pace to near 100 restaurants before year’s end. By strategically establishing locations in high-visibility downtown metro areas, Nick the Greek has reached large audiences and steadily developed a diverse and devoted fan base. The brand has identified key markets throughout the Western U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with a progressive fast casual brand on the rise.

Nick the Greek’s Pinole restaurant is located at 2700 Pinole Valley Blvd and can be reached by telephone at (510) 275-9937. The restaurant is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.