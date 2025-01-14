Nick the Greek, a West Coast-based chain serving up authentic Greek street food, has debuted in Mountain View, California, marking its 80th location nationwide. The fast-growing brand’s newest restaurant is owned and operated by experienced franchisees Jack Ajluni and Denny Voutos. With 80 restaurants in operation and dozens more in the pipeline, Nick the Greek is on track to surpass 100 locations systemwide by mid-2025, underscoring the high demand for authentic, quality-driven Greek street food in markets throughout the U.S.

“As one of Nick the Greek’s first franchisees, I am excited to open the brand’s 80th location in Mountain View with my business partner, Denny,” said Ajluni. “Nick the Greek combines fresh high-quality ingredients for an authentic Greek street food experience that I still crave six years later and we are honored to share that experience with the local community.”

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing from two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and loukoumades. In meeting the high demand for Greek street food, Nick the Greek has carved out a niche for itself in the ultra-competitive fast casual space – a differentiator that has proven to be critical to the brand’s rapid growth.

Nick the Greek has greatly accelerated expansion efforts in recent years, adding dozens of new locations and increasing its store count by nearly 100 percent since 2021. Today, guests can find Nick the Greek restaurants throughout seven states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Utah. By strategically establishing locations in high-visibility downtown metro areas, Nick the Greek has reached large audiences and steadily developed a diverse and devoted fan base. The brand has identified key markets throughout the Western U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with a progressive fast casual brand on the rise.