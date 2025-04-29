Nick the Greek, a West Coast-based chain serving up authentic Greek street food, is bringing its signature flavors to San Clemente, California, with the debut of its newest location. Following the successful opening in Irvine earlier this year, the San Clemente restaurant marks the brand’s fifth location in Orange County, further expanding Nick the Greek’s Golden State footprint. The fast-growing brand’s newest restaurant is owned and operated by first-time franchisee Tanmay Chawla. With more than 80 locations in operation and dozens more in development, Nick the Greek is poised to reach 100 restaurants systemwide by the end of 2025, highlighting the growing demand for high-quality Greek street food across the U.S.

“San Clemente is a vibrant coastal city with a strong sense of community, and we’re thrilled to introduce Nick the Greek’s fresh, high-quality Greek cuisine to its dynamic dining scene,” said Chawla. “With our prime location and dedication to exceptional food, we look forward to becoming a neighborhood favorite while actively supporting local schools, businesses and organizations.”

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing from two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and loukoumades. In meeting the high demand for Greek street food, Nick the Greek has carved out a niche for itself in the ultra-competitive fast casual space – a differentiator that has proven to be critical to the brand’s rapid growth.

Nick the Greek has greatly accelerated expansion efforts in recent years, adding dozens of new locations and increasing its store count by nearly 100 percent since 2021. Today, guests can find Nick the Greek restaurants throughout seven states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Utah. By strategically establishing locations in high-visibility downtown metro areas, Nick the Greek has reached large audiences and steadily developed a diverse and devoted fan base. The brand has identified key markets throughout the Western U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with a progressive fast casual brand on the rise.