Nick the Greek, a West Coast-based chain serving up authentic Greek street food, is welcoming warm weather with the introduction of its new crave-worthy dessert, Chocolate Shell Froyo. A sweet companion to the brand’s hugely popular Frozen Greek Yogurt, the Chocolate Shell Froyo features smooth and decadent milk chocolate atop tangy Frozen Greek Yogurt, offering a delicious way to beat the heat this summer. Available now at all of Nick the Greek’s 75+ locations, the appetizing Nick the Greek menu continues to entice guests with a wide array of unique authentic Greek offerings – and something new and exciting always around the corner.

“Just in time for the start of summer, our new Chocolate Shell Froyo will be a must-have add-on for guests looking to satisfy their sweet cravings with a tangy and chocolaty treat during the warm months ahead,” says Komiel Mohsen, Chief Operating Officer of Nick the Greek. “This is just the beginning of the many menu expansions we have planned for this year, which will introduce exciting and innovative new items across nearly all menu categories.”

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick, and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing from two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and loukoumades. In meeting the high demand for Greek street food, Nick the Greek has carved out a niche in the ultra-competitive fast casual space – a differentiator that has proven critical to the brand’s rapid growth.

Celebrating a decade in business in 2024, Nick the Greek has greatly accelerated expansion efforts over the last three years, adding dozens of new locations and increasing store count by nearly 100 percent. Today, guests can find Nick the Greek restaurants throughout seven states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Utah. By strategically establishing locations in high-visibility downtown metro areas, Nick the Greek has reached large audiences and steadily developed a diverse and devoted fan base. The brand has identified key markets throughout the U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with a progressive fast casual brand on the rise.