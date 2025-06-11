Nick the Greek, a Northern California-based chain serving up authentic Greek street food, is expanding its signature frozen Greek yogurt offerings with the introduction of Pistachio Cream “Dubai Chocolate” Froyo. Available now at all Nick the Greek locations nationwide for a limited time, the indulgent dessert builds on the brand’s popular frozen Greek yogurt dessert lineup while tapping into global menu trends and the viral appeal of Middle Eastern-inspired flavors and textures. With Pistachio Cream “Dubai Chocolate” Froyo, Nick the Greek once again leans into culinary creativity and seasonal menu innovation, offering guests a modern take on crave worthy and culturally inspired frozen Greek yogurt.

“Pistachio Cream ‘Dubai Chocolate’ Froyo builds on the success and popularity of our frozen Greek yogurt line and reflects our unrelenting focus on innovation and the guest experience,” said Komiel Mohsen, Chief Operating Officer of Nick the Greek. “We’re always exploring new ways to deliver flavor, quality and cultural relevance while staying true to our brand heritage, and by tapping into international trends and creating indulgent moments, Nick the Greek continues to evolve in ways that resonate with today’s consumer.”

Inspired by rich flavors and layered textures, Pistachio Cream “Dubai Chocolate” Froyo delivers a sensory experience in every bite – from creamy and crunchy to irresistibly nutty. The craveable treat starts with a base of tangy plain Greek yogurt, swirled with decadent pistachio butter and crisp kataifi for a unique crunch. It’s then topped with a snappy chocolate shell and finished with a silky pistachio cream drizzle. Currently taking social media by storm, the “Dubai Chocolate” trend originates from Middle Eastern dessert culture and is celebrated for its lavish combination of rich chocolate, layered textures and premium ingredients. With this latest froyo creation, Nick the Greek brings the viral dessert sensation to life in a refreshing and creamy format.

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing from two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and Greek donuts. In meeting the high demand for Greek street food, Nick the Greek has carved out a niche in the ultra-competitive fast casual space – a differentiator that has proven critical to the brand’s rapid growth.

Nick the Greek has greatly accelerated expansion efforts over the last three years, adding dozens of new locations and increasing store count by nearly 100 percent. Today, guests can find Nick the Greek restaurants throughout seven states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Utah. By strategically establishing locations in high-visibility downtown metro areas, Nick the Greek has reached large audiences and steadily developed a diverse and devoted fan base. The brand has identified key markets throughout the U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with a progressive fast casual brand on the rise. To view the full menu and nutritional information, and to find your nearest Nick the Greek location, go to www.nickthegreek.com.