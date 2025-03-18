Nick the Greek, a Northern California-based chain serving up authentic Greek street food, is excited to announce the launch of its Mediterranean Steak Bowl. The latest addition to the brand’s craveable menu is a bold, savory twist on traditional Mediterranean cuisine, featuring premium ingredients and vibrant tastes that are sure to excite guest palates. Developed under the culinary leadership of renowned chef Luis Moreno, who joined Nick the Greek last year, the bowl is available now at all locations and features seasoned steak, a medley of fresh vegetables, crisp chickpeas and fan-favorite hummus along with toum and harissa, which add a creamy and spicy kick to the brand’s signature Greek-inspired dishes. The appetizing and innovative Nick the Greek menu continues to entice guests with a wide array of unique authentic Greek offerings – and something new and exciting always around the corner.

“We’ve seen a tremendous rise in the popularity of protein-packed options across the industry and among our guests, which inspired us to create the Mediterranean Steak Bowl,” said Komiel Mohsen, Chief Operating Officer of Nick the Greek. “Whether guests are looking for a hearty meal on the go or a flavorful dine-in experience, we remain committed to providing the highest quality ingredients and an authentic taste of Greece with every bite.”

The debut of the Mediterranean Steak Bowl marks a significant step for Nick the Greek as the first menu item developed by Chef Moreno. He brings to Nick the Greek a celebrated culinary career and a reputation for excellence. The Mediterranean Steak Bowl captures his knowhow for pushing the boundaries of flavor creativity, but it also honors the brand’s proud Greek roots. It features tender, flame-grilled steak tossed in a bright and herbaceous chimichurri sauce. Served over a hearty rice base, the dish is complemented by nutrient-rich kale lightly tossed in a red wine vinaigrette. Fresh Persian cucumbers, juicy grape tomatoes and pickled onions add refreshing acidity and crunch, while crispy deep-fried chickpeas deliver a delightful textural contrast. The Mediterranean Steak Bowl is finished with creamy hummus and a rich blend of toum and spicy harissa, delivering the perfect balance of bold heat and smooth texture. Guests can enjoy the brand’s newest menu offering alongside fan-favorite gyros, souvlaki and several traditional Greek desserts.

“Our goal with the Mediterranean Steak Bowl was to introduce something fresh and exciting while staying true to the authentic flavors that define Nick the Greek,” said Moreno. “As my first menu innovation for the brand, we spent months perfecting the recipe – testing different cuts of steak, balancing seasonings and developing unique ingredients to create a dish that truly stands out, delivers a contemporary twist on Mediterranean cuisine and supports an elevated dining experience.”

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick, and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing from two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and loukoumades. In meeting the high demand for Greek street food, Nick the Greek has carved out a niche in the ultra-competitive fast casual space – a differentiator that has proven critical to the brand’s rapid growth.

Nick the Greek has greatly accelerated expansion efforts over the last three years, adding dozens of new locations and increasing store count by nearly 100 percent. Today, guests can find Nick the Greek restaurants throughout seven states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Utah. By strategically establishing locations in high-visibility downtown metro areas, Nick the Greek has reached large audiences and steadily developed a diverse and devoted fan base. The brand has identified key markets throughout the U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with a progressive fast casual brand on the rise. To view the full menu and nutritional information, and to find your nearest Nick the Greek location, go to www.nickthegreek.com.