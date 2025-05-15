Nick the Greek, a West Coast-based chain serving up authentic Greek street food, has proudly opened its 85th location in Palo Alto, California, reinforcing its market dominance in the San Francisco Bay Area. The fast-growing brand’s newest restaurant in Palo Alto is locally owned and operated by multi-unit franchisees George Petrousas and Chris Parisis. With 85 locations in operation and dozens more in development, Nick the Greek is poised to reach 100 restaurants systemwide by the end of 2025, highlighting the growing demand for high-quality Greek street food across the United States.

“As a Greek American, I find it rewarding to share my culture widely and authentically and having tried countless restaurants trying to experience a taste of Greece—the only thing that comes close to honoring its vibrant street food culture is Nick the Greek,” said Petrousas. “After walking through the city of Palo Alto and seeing a lack of affordable Greek street food options, we wanted to bring Nick the Greek to the heart of Silicon Valley, offering local businesses and offices a flavorful fast casual option for lunch.”

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing from two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and Greek donuts. In meeting the high demand for Greek street food, Nick the Greek has carved out a niche for itself in the ultra-competitive fast casual space – a differentiator that has proven to be critical to the brand’s rapid growth.

Nick the Greek has greatly accelerated expansion efforts in recent years, adding dozens of new locations and increasing its store count by nearly 100 percent since 2021. Today, guests can find Nick the Greek restaurants throughout seven states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Utah. By strategically establishing locations in high-visibility downtown metro areas, Nick the Greek has reached large audiences and steadily developed a diverse and devoted fan base. The brand has identified key markets throughout the Western U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with a progressive fast casual brand on the rise.

Nick the Greek’s Palo Alto restaurant is located at 322 University Ave. and can be reached by telephone at (650) 304-3898. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.