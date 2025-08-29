Nick the Greek, the West Coast-based chain serving up authentic Greek street food, has officially opened its 90th restaurant nationwide in North Hollywood, California. The new location is owned and operated by seasoned Nick the Greek franchisees Hany Ghatta and Vipul Katariya, who already run several successful restaurants across Southern California. With 90 restaurants in operation and dozens more in the pipeline, Nick the Greek is on track to surpass 100 locations systemwide by year’s end, underscoring the high demand for authentic, quality-driven Greek street food in markets throughout the U.S.

“Reaching 90 locations is a remarkable milestone for Nick the Greek, and we’re honored to have North Hollywood play a role in this exciting chapter of the brand’s growth,” said Ghatta. “The passion our guests show for Nick the Greek is unmatched, and we’re eager to bring this community the same fresh, flavorful dishes that have made the brand a go-to destination across California and beyond.”

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing on two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats, including baklava and Greek donuts. In meeting the high demand for Greek street food, Nick the Greek has carved out a niche in the ultra-competitive fast casual space – a differentiator that has proven critical to the brand’s rapid growth.

Nick the Greek has greatly accelerated expansion efforts over the last three years, adding dozens of new locations and nearly doubling its restaurant count. Today, guests can find Nick the Greek throughout seven states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Utah. By strategically establishing locations in high-visibility downtown metro areas, Nick the Greek has reached large audiences and steadily developed a diverse and devoted fan base. The brand has identified key markets throughout the U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with a progressive fast casual brand on the rise. To view the full menu and nutritional information, and to find your nearest Nick the Greek location, go to www.nickthegreek.com.

Nick the Greek’s North Hollywood restaurant is located 4764 Lankershim Blvd. and can be reached by telephone at (310) 560-2306. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.