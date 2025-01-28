Nick the Greek, a West Coast-based chain serving up authentic Greek street food, has officially opened in Gilbert, Arizona. The newest restaurant is owned and operated by experienced franchisee Kabir Bains. Following Bains’ successful opening in Phoenix in 2023, the Gilbert restaurant marks the brand’s second location in Maricopa County, further expanding Nick the Greek’s Western U.S. footprint. With more than 80 restaurants in operation and dozens in the pipeline, the brand will approach 100 locations systemwide by mid-2025, underscoring the high demand for authentic, quality-driven Greek street food in markets throughout the U.S.

“The overwhelming response to our Phoenix location has motivated us to bring our love for Greek cuisine to even more communities in Arizona,” said Bains. “Our goal is to deliver a dining experience that’s not only flavorful but unforgettable, and we’re excited to introduce Nick the Greek to the Gilbert community.”

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing from two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and loukoumades. In meeting the high demand for Greek street food, Nick the Greek has carved out a niche for itself in the ultra-competitive fast casual space – a differentiator that has proven to be critical to the brand’s rapid growth.

Nick the Greek has greatly accelerated expansion efforts in recent years, adding dozens of new locations and increasing its store count by nearly 100 percent since 2021. Today, guests can find Nick the Greek restaurants throughout seven states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Utah. By strategically establishing locations in high-visibility downtown metro areas, Nick the Greek has reached large audiences and steadily developed a diverse and devoted fan base. The brand has identified key markets throughout the Western U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with a progressive fast casual brand on the rise.

Nick the Greek’s Gilbert restaurant is located at 3755 S Gilbert Road, #109 and can be reached by telephone at (480) 398-8758. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.