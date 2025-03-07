Nick the Greek, the West Coast-based chain serving up authentic Greek street food, has proudly opened in Irvine, California. The newest restaurant is owned and operated by experienced franchisee Kaushik Patel, who owns three other Nick the Greek locations in Southern California. Following the successful opening in Yorba Linda last year, the Irvine restaurant marks the brand’s fourth location in Orange County, further expanding Nick the Greek’s Golden State footprint. With more than 80 locations in operation and dozens more in development, Nick the Greek is poised to reach 100 restaurants systemwide by the end of 2025, highlighting the growing demand for high-quality Greek street food across the U.S.

“As an owner of four Nick the Greek locations, the brand is unrivaled in meeting the demand for quality-driven Greek street food among consumers with its made-to-order menu, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek flavors,” said Patel. “Our Orange County patrons are always coming back for more and I’m excited to show the community that ‘the best things in life are Greek!’”

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing from two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and loukoumades. In meeting the high demand for Greek street food, Nick the Greek has carved out a niche for itself in the ultra-competitive fast casual space – a differentiator that has proven to be critical to the brand’s rapid growth.

Nick the Greek has greatly accelerated expansion efforts in recent years, adding dozens of new locations and increasing its store count by nearly 100 percent since 2021. Today, guests can find Nick the Greek restaurants throughout seven states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Utah. By strategically establishing locations in high-visibility downtown metro areas, Nick the Greek has reached large audiences and steadily developed a diverse and devoted fan base. The brand has identified key markets throughout the Western U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with a progressive fast casual brand on the rise.

Nick the Greek’s Irvine restaurant is located at 15333 Culver Drive, Suite 450, and can be reached by telephone at (949) 978-4680. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.