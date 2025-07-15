Nick the Greek, the West Coast-based chain serving up authentic Greek street food, has proudly opened its sixth Orange County location in Laguna Niguel, continuing the brand’s growing Southern California presence. Following successful openings in Irvine and San Clemente earlier this year, the fast-growing brand’s new restaurant in Laguna Niguel is owned and operated by Orange County resident and experienced Nick the Greek franchisee Deminar Elieh, who also owns a location in Union City. With over 85 locations in operation and dozens more in development, Nick the Greek is poised to reach 100 restaurants systemwide by the end of 2025, highlighting the growing demand for high-quality Greek street food across the United States.

“After experiencing Nick the Greek’s authentic Greek street food myself, I knew I had to bring the restaurant to Laguna Niguel—a tight-knit community that values fresh, delicious food,” said Elieh. “Centrally located in the bustling Plaza de la Paz, our new restaurant delivers the bold flavors and beloved menu items Nick the Greek is known for, and I’m excited to see our gyros, souvlakis, bowls and more become go-to favorites for both local residents and visitors for years to come.”

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing from two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and Greek donuts. In meeting the high demand for Greek street food, Nick the Greek has carved out a niche for itself in the ultra-competitive fast casual space – a differentiator that has proven to be critical to the brand’s rapid growth.

Nick the Greek has greatly accelerated expansion efforts in recent years, adding dozens of new locations and increasing its store count by nearly 100 percent since 2021. Today, guests can find Nick the Greek restaurants throughout seven states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Utah. By strategically establishing locations in high-visibility downtown metro areas, Nick the Greek has reached large audiences and steadily developed a diverse and devoted fan base. The brand has identified key markets throughout the Western U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with a progressive fast casual brand on the rise.

Nick the Greek’s Laguna Niguel restaurant is located at 27221 La Paz Road, Suite E, and can be reached by telephone at (949) 738-1437. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For additional information about Nick the Greek, visit www.nickthegreek.com.