Nick the Greek, a national chain serving up authentic Greek street food, is now open in Mira Mesa, California, marking the second San Diego County location. The Plaza Sorrento restaurant is owned and operated by restaurant industry veterans Gary and Mirna Tully of Opa Bites, LLC. The Tully’s have exclusive rights to develop an additional two Nick the Greek locations throughout the Greater San Diego area and already operate a Nick the Greek location in downtown San Diego. With over 90 locations in operation and dozens more in development, Nick the Greek is poised to reach 100 restaurants systemwide by the end of 2025, highlighting the growing demand for high-quality Greek street food across the United States.

“San Diego County presents an incredible growth opportunity for Nick the Greek, with a vibrant mix of locals and visitors hungry for authentic Greek street food,” said Gary Tully. “The success of our downtown San Diego restaurant gives us full confidence to expand in Mira Mesa and surrounding communities, establishing Nick the Greek as the go-to destination for bold, flavorful and convenient meals.”

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing on two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street-food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and Greek donuts. In meeting the high demand for Greek street food, Nick the Greek has carved out a niche for itself in the ultra-competitive fast casual space – a differentiator that has proven to be critical to the brand’s rapid growth.

Nick the Greek has greatly accelerated expansion efforts in recent years, adding dozens of new locations and increasing its store count by nearly 100 percent since 2021. Today, guests can find Nick the Greek restaurants throughout eight states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Utah and Tennessee. By strategically establishing locations in high-visibility downtown metro areas, Nick the Greek has reached large audiences and steadily developed a diverse and devoted fan base. The brand has identified key markets throughout the U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with a progressive fast casual brand on the rise. To view the full menu and nutritional information, and to find your nearest Nick the Greek location, go to www.nickthegreek.com.

Nick the Greek’s Plaza Sorrento restaurant is located at 6765 Mira Mesa Blvd, Suite 146 and can be reached by telephone at (858) 203-7694. The restaurant is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.