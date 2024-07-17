Nick the Greek, a West Coast-based chain serving up authentic Greek street food, has debuted in Petaluma, California. The fast-growing brand’s newest restaurant is owned and operated by experienced franchisees Ken Arslaner and Carolyn Bell, who have partnered with the brand since 2022 and operate Nick the Greek’s Santa Rosa location. With more than 75 restaurants in operation and dozens in the pipeline, Nick the Greek will approach 100 locations systemwide by the end of 2024.

“We’re thrilled to offer Petaluma residents Nick the Greek’s authentic dishes and warm hospitality that have made us a favorite in Santa Rosa,” said Arslaner. “Sonoma County residents are very discerning when it comes to their food, but our success in Santa Rosa – and the excitement we’ve received leading up to the Petaluma opening – underscores Nick the Greek’s ability to deliver flavorful and craveable Greek street food that keeps guests coming back for more.”

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick, and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing from two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and loukoumades. In meeting the high demand for Greek street food, Nick the Greek has carved out a niche in the ultra-competitive fast casual space – a differentiator that has proven critical to the brand’s rapid growth.

Celebrating a decade in business in 2024, Nick the Greek has greatly accelerated expansion efforts over the last three years, adding dozens of new locations and increasing store count by nearly 100 percent. Today, guests can find Nick the Greek restaurants throughout seven states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Utah. By strategically establishing locations in high-visibility downtown metro areas, Nick the Greek has reached large audiences and steadily developed a diverse and devoted fan base. The brand has identified key markets throughout the U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with a progressive fast casual brand on the rise.

Nick the Greek’s Petaluma restaurant is located at 441 N. McDowell Blvd. Suite #30 and can be reached by telephone at (707) 559-5798. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m