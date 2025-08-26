Nick the Greek, a national chain serving up authentic Greek street food, has officially opened its doors in Stockton, California, marking the brand’s continued growth throughout the Central Valley. The new location is owned and operated by Bobby Singh, multi-unit franchisee who also owns the Nick the Greek restaurant in Vallejo. Located at the Stonecreek Village Shopping Center, the new restaurant brings Nick the Greek’s signature flavors to a community that appreciates high-quality, convenient dining options. With over 85 restaurants open and dozens more in the pipeline, the brand remains on track to surpass 100 locations systemwide by the end of 2025.

“After seeing such a positive response at our Vallejo location, I knew Stockton would be the perfect next step,” said Singh. “This city’s diverse community and passion for flavorful, culturally rich food make it a natural fit for Nick the Greek, and I’m excited to share our signature gyros, souvlakis and bowls with the neighborhood.”

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing from two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and Greek donuts. In meeting the high demand for Greek street food, Nick the Greek has carved out a niche for itself in the ultra-competitive fast casual space – a differentiator that has proven to be critical to the brand’s rapid growth.

Nick the Greek has greatly accelerated expansion efforts in recent years, adding dozens of new locations and increasing its store count by nearly 100 percent since 2021. Today, guests can find Nick the Greek restaurants throughout seven states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Utah. By strategically establishing locations in high-visibility downtown metro areas, Nick the Greek has reached large audiences and steadily developed a diverse and devoted fan base. The brand has identified key markets throughout the U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with a progressive fast casual brand on the rise.

Nick the Greek’s Stockton restaurant is located at 5779 Pacific Ave, Suite 105, and can be reached by telephone at (209) 490-4168. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.