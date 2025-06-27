Nick the Greek, the West Coast-based chain serving up authentic Greek street food, has proudly opened its second location in Houston, Texas. The corporate-owned location marks the brand’s fifth in the Lone Star State and follows its successful opening in Porter, Texas, last year. With nearly 90 locations in operation and dozens more in development, Nick the Greek is poised to reach 100 restaurants systemwide by the end of 2025, highlighting the growing demand for high-quality Greek street food across the U.S.

“The greater Houston community has welcomed Nick the Greek with open arms following our Porter opening and we’re thrilled to bring authentic Greek flavors to even more Houstonians with our first location in the city,” said Nick “Baby Nick” Tsigaris, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Nick the Greek. “Harris County’s culinary scene is renowned for its rich diversity, featuring a tapestry of flavors from around the world, and we look forward to joining this vibrant community, contributing to its dynamic food landscape.”

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing from two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and Greek donuts. In meeting the high demand for Greek street food, Nick the Greek has carved out a niche for itself in the ultra-competitive fast casual space – a differentiator that has proven to be critical to the brand’s rapid growth.

Nick the Greek has greatly accelerated expansion efforts in recent years, adding dozens of new locations and increasing its store count by nearly 100 percent since 2021. Today, guests can find Nick the Greek restaurants throughout seven states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Utah. By strategically establishing locations in high-visibility downtown metro areas, Nick the Greek has reached large audiences and steadily developed a diverse and devoted fan base. The brand has identified key markets throughout the Western U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with a progressive fast casual brand on the rise.

Nick the Greek’s Houston restaurant is located at 11805 Westheimer Road and can be reached by telephone at (346) 646-5668. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.