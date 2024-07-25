Nick the Greek, a Northern California-based chain serving up authentic Greek street food, has inked three multi-unit franchise development deals across three states. The deals will introduce the fast-growing Greek chain to new markets across the country, including five units each in Salt Lake City and Nashville, and three units in San Diego. Nick the Greek is on pace to open more than 25 locations this year. With more than 75 restaurants in operation, the brand will approach 100 locations systemwide by the end of 2024.

“This has been an impressive and dynamic growth period for Nick the Greek as we continue to partner with franchisees who are equally passionate about expanding our footprint nationwide,” said Komiel Mohsen, Chief Operating Officer of Nick the Greek. “We are eager and well-positioned to bring Nick the Greek to new markets across the country and believe the sky’s the limit to what our brand can achieve simply by doing what we do best – meeting the growing demand for authentic Greek street food.”

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick, and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing from two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and loukoumades. In meeting the high demand for Greek street food, Nick the Greek has carved out a niche for itself in the ultra-competitive fast casual space – a differentiator that has proven critical to the brand’s rapid and continued growth.

“When we humbly started Nick the Greek in 2014, we used family recipes to share authentic and flavorful Greek street food with our local community, so to see the brand more than double its footprint in four years and become a leading Greek fast casual concept is beyond what we initially thought possible,” said Nick “Baby Nick” Tsigaris, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Nick the Greek. “Watching more and more franchisees aspire to bring our brand to their local communities has been deeply rewarding and illustrates that delicious, authentic Greek food is growing in popularity across the country.”

Celebrating a decade in business in 2024, Nick the Greek has greatly accelerated expansion efforts over the last three years, adding dozens of new locations and increasing its store count by nearly 100 percent. Today, guests can find Nick the Greek restaurants throughout seven states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Utah, with additional development underway in Tennessee. By strategically establishing locations in high-visibility downtown metro areas, Nick the Greek has reached large audiences and steadily developed a diverse and devoted fan base. The brand has identified key markets throughout the Western U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with a progressive fast casual brand on the rise.