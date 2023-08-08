Nickelytics and Kiwibot Team on Bring Rita's Italian Ice Campaign

Nickelytics, the innovative venture-backed adtech startup specializing in Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising, has joined forces with Kiwibot, the cutting-edge robotics company renowned for its sidewalk delivery robots. Together, they are excited to announce the launch of the "Savor the Flavor with Rita's Italian Ice" campaign, in collaboration with Texas-based agency Stiletto Collective.

Teaming up with Texas-based agency Stiletto Collective, Nickelytics and Kiwibot are bringing unprecedented awareness of Rita's Italian Ice to the streets of Washington, DC. By leveraging Nickelytics' hyper-local ad platform alongside Kiwibot's state-of-the-art autonomous robots, this campaign promises to deliver an immersive and engaging experience for locals, enticing them to savor the delightful flavors of Rita's Italian Ice.

The combination of Nickelytics' innovative ad platform and the leading-edge delivery robots, known as Kiwibots, presents a unique opportunity to create an interactive and unforgettable experience for consumers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Kiwibot and Stiletto Collective to bring the beloved Rita's Italian Ice brand to the streets of Washington, DC," says Judah Longgrear, CEO of Nickelytics. "This collaboration showcases the power of our platform in transforming OOH advertising into an engaging and immersive experience. We believe this campaign will delight consumers and create lasting memories of Rita's Italian Ice."

Kiwibot is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. "This partnership with Nickelytics opens up new creative opportunities for our delivery robots and allows us to showcase their versatility,” adds David Rodriguez, co-founder and Head of Business at Kiwibot. “Together, we can create delightful interactions that will make the 'Savor the Flavor' campaign an unforgettable experience for everyone."

The "Savor the Flavor with Rita's Italian Ice" campaign is scheduled to launch on July 31st and will run until August 28th. With Nickelytics' and Kiwibot's combined expertise, this initiative promises to set new standards for hyper-local OOH advertising and deliver a truly unique and enjoyable experience for the people of Washington, DC.

“Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is all about surprise and delight and having our beloved brand highlighted on a delivery bot is just that,” says Mark Jenkins, Vice President of Marketing at Rita’s Italian Ice. “We’ve always been focused on delivering new, memorable flavors and unique, crave-worthy treats that create excitement around the Rita’s brand. This combination of engaging advertising and meaningful innovation aligns perfectly with Rita’s.”

“Rita’s came to our advertising agency with the mantra of elevating excellence,” adds Ly Tran, Founder & CEO of Stiletto Collective. “This year, we have been leveraging smart devices and technology creatively in all our consumer connections without sacrificing hyper relevance in the communities Rita’s serves. Our branding on delivery bots is another expression of this elevation.”