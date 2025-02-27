Noble Chicken, a bold, new fast-casual restaurant concept from the creators of Wings and Rings, is set to open its flagship traditional restaurant location in Cincinnati, Ohio, in March of 2025. The idea for Noble Chicken began in 2019 as an innovative entry into a local wing competition in Cincinnati (the “Queen City”). To avoid being judged as a chain, the team behind the concept entered the contest under a new brand identity. The result? A winning combination of bold and unexpected flavors and robust portions that captivated judges and planted the seed for what would become Noble Chicken.

Building on this early success, the concept evolved through strategic tests, including the wing contest, a ghost kitchen and a licensed, non-traditional food court location, which opened in 2020. Now, backed by a franchise with over 40 years of experience in growing restaurants and supporting franchisees, Noble Chicken is ready to take flight as a scalable fast-casual franchise opportunity.

“Noble Chicken stands out in the competitive, fast-casual market with bold and unexpected flavors, robust portions, and a vintage American design,” said Chief Development Officer Thomas Flaherty. “Our menu is anything but ordinary — it’s a flavor explosion, packed with items like enormous chicken sandwiches, jumbo tenders and wings, robust-sized salads, and a host of side items, like ghost pepper cheese sticks and ghost pepper ranch. We wanted our menu to represent food you’d have on a road trip across the U.S. Combine that with over 40 years of experience in the chicken space and decades of franchise support experience, and you’ve got something truly special.”

Noble Chicken’s menu also features standout items, like Nashville hot slaw from the south, hatch chile queso mac & cheese (a nod to the southwest), hush puppies from the Gulf and carnival-inspired deep-fried cookie dough called carnival cookie bites. All main and side items are designed with portions significantly larger than those found at competitors as a point of differentiation and a way to add value. The restaurants also blend vintage Americana design with modern technology, including a state of the art point-of-sale system, an app, kiosks, third-party delivery and an innovative “Fly-Thru Pick-Up Lane,” for quick and efficient mobile order pickup. In addition, Noble Chicken accepts Bitcoin for franchise fees.

With an initial investment ranging from $449,750 to $698,342, and restaurant sizes ranging from ~1,400 to ~1,800 square feet, Noble Chicken offers an accessible entry point for franchisees. The brand is targeting growth in the Midwest, South and Southwest, with immediate focus on Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Florida and Texas. Other areas will be considered, as well, particularly with multi-unit commitments.

“With the development incentive program, franchisees have the opportunity to receive a reimbursement at opening of the $35,000 franchise fee to offset their initial investment and up to 12 months of reduced royalties,” said Flaherty. “The faster you act to sign up and open your location, the greater the benefits. Even if it takes a little longer, there’s still significant value in the program. It’s an exciting opportunity and we encourage prospective franchisees to connect with us to learn more.”

The Noble Chicken franchise experience is designed to prioritize delicious food, simplicity, efficiency and fun, along with comprehensive support. From real estate and construction guidance to operations and marketing assistance, the team ensures that franchisees are set up to pursue success with the brand. Interested entrepreneurs can begin the process by completing an initial submission form on the Noble Chicken website, where they can also learn more about the brand.

What started as a creative entry in a local wing contest has now grown into a full-fledged franchise opportunity, offering prospective franchisees the chance to join a nascent, innovative brand at its inception with a world of growth opportunity.