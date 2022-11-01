Nomoo Adds Cheezy-Crunch Tacos to Menu

nomoo, the plant-based fast casual franchise that got its start offering mouthwatering meatless burgers and tasty shakes, is adding new menus items following growing demand for more fast food favorites. Nomoo’s new Cheezy-Crunch Tacos and Crispy Chick’n Kale Caesar will make their menu debut timed with the launch of nomoo’s new proprietary “beef” patty, a non-GMO, gluten-free burger made from pea protein.

“The addition of these delicious new menu offerings make nomoo a one-stop shop for people in search of their fast food favorites,” says George Montagu Brown, nomoo’s founder. “We’ve curated a menu of plant-based versions of In-n-Out, Taco Bell, and Chick-fil-A’s best-selling items to satisfy every craving.”

Inspired by Taco Bell’s popular Cheesy Gordita, nomoo’s Cheezy-Crunch Tacos are handcrafted to order and features the brand’s proprietary seasoned “beef,” avocado, ranch salsa, cheddar Cheeze and lettuce wrapped between one hard and one soft corn tortilla and held together by melted cheddar Cheeze. The tacos are served with a house made side of Queso perfect for dipping. The Crispy Chick’n Kale Caesar, nomoo’s first entrée size salad is made with local greens, sliced crispy, non-GMO Chick’n, house made Cashew Cheeze Crispy’s, Golden Beet strings, peppers and topped with housemade OG Caesar salad dressing.

Nomoo has also upgraded its classic burger (the nomoo) and BBQ Facon Burger – using the company’s new proprietary “Beef” Patty, created in partnership with the world’s leading foodservice manufacturers. The flavorful patty made from pea protein is 100% soy-free, 100% non-GMO, gluten-free and features a clean list of high-quality ingredients, unlike Impossible and Beyond Meat.

Earlier this year, nomoo partnered with Fransmart, the leading franchise development company for emerging brands to expand its plant-based burger concept nationally following an inaugural year of success at its Los Angeles flagship. Fransmart, is known for growing emerging concepts into national brands - including Five Guys, The Halal Guys, QDOBA and more.

“Plant-based is the next big thing and I believe that nomoo is poised to become the next (plant-based) Five Guys,” says Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “nomoo’s impressive unit economics, simple and streamlined operations, focused menu and lower than average start-up costs further solidify nomoo’s status as an attractive, scalable and highly profitable emerging franchise concept.

The diversified menu was designed to capture an even bigger piece of the plant-based market, which is expected to mushroom to a $162 billon dollar industry by 2030.

Nomoo is currently accepting franchising inquiries from entrepreneurs excited about joining the plant-based revolution and getting in on the ground floor of a brand destined for an international presence. Prospective franchisees can find more information on getting in on the ground floor of nomoo at www.fransmart.com/eatnomoo.