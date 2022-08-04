Nomoo Partners with Nestlé to Develop Proprietary Plant-Based Products

Nomoo has partnered with Nestlé Professional, the world’s leading global foodservice manufacturer, to develop a proprietary line of plant-based products to further streamline operations as the vegan burger franchise expands nationwide. Following months of research and development with the team at Nestlé Professional, nomoo will launch its new pea protein-based, non-GMO, gluten-free burger in October 2022. Additional plant-based product offerings, including a vegan chicken burger and vegan cheese, are also in development.

“With a partner like Nestlé, renowned for its commitment to the finest ingredients, operational knowledge and uncompromised support to foodservice operations, nomoo is sure to attract the right multi-unit franchise partners to accelerate our national growth,” says nomoo founder George Montagu Brown. “Nomoo was born from the idea that fast-food favorites can be 100% plant-based without sacrificing flavor, so it was critical that we not only had the right partner, but also a proprietary, great-tasting, better-for-you product that surpasses rivals Impossible and Beyond Meat. Together, we’ve created the most flavorful plant-based beef patty in the business.”

Other key advantages of the new proprietary line of plant-based products include a significant reduction in labor, lower food cost, less waste, more consistency, improved safety and sanitation and extended shelf-life and storage time. These key operational benefits, coupled with nomoo’s impressive unit economics, simple and streamlined operations, focused menu and lower than average start-up costs further solidify nomoo’s status as an attractive, scalable and highly profitable emerging franchise concept.

“Nestlé Professional is committed to plant-based innovation that is crafted in a kitchen and leaves a smaller footprint on our planet—a major reason consumers are choosing more plant-forward meals,” says Perry Miele, President and CEO of Nestlé Professional USA. “We are thrilled to be able to leverage our plant-forward manufacturing expertise and align with nomoo on our vision of bringing nutritious and sustainable products to the out-of-home industry.”

Earlier this year, nomoo partnered with Fransmart, the leading franchise development company for emerging brands to expand its plant-based burger concept nationally following an inaugural year of success at its Los Angeles flagship. Fransmart, is known for growing emerging concepts into national brands - including Five Guys, The Halal Guys, QDOBA and more.

“Plant-based is the next big thing and I believe that nomoo is poised to become the next (plant-based) Five Guys,” says Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “With a partner like Nestlé, nomoo has the ability to drive profitable growth because of its streamlined operations and supply, making it one of the most attractive fast-food franchise opportunities at this time.”

At nomoo, diners taste the difference with the first bite of the classic nomoo burger, hot chick’n or nomoo wings. Nomoo easily turns into a “habit” restaurant, not just for vegans, but meat-lovers alike. For franchisees, nomoo offers a concept that is highly profitable with simplified operations and systems.

Nomoo is currently accepting franchising inquiries from entrepreneurs excited about joining the plant-based revolution and getting in on the ground floor of a brand destined for an international presence. Prospective franchisees can find more information on getting in on the ground floor of nomoo at www.fransmart.com/eatnomoo.