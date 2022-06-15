Nomoo Releases Limited-Time Father's Day Meal

nomoo | new american burgers, the innovative vegan fast food joint aiming to reimagine America’s favorite meals and tasty treats with a fully plant based spin wants to help you and your dad celebrate Father's Day at their Melrose location this year with their limited time Father's Day meal. Simply bring your dad in and ask for this limited time offering.
nomoo Father's Day Meal - $20
- BBQ Facon Single
- House Fries & Dip
- Oreo Shake
