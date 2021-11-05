Noodles & Company Adds Spice with New TRUFF Mac

Today, Noodles & Company, the national fast-casual brand known for its famous Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, announces that it is launching TRUFF Mac, a limited-edition dish made in partnership with TRUFF, the truffle-infused condiment brand that's taken the internet by storm. Exclusive to Noodles & Company, TRUFF Mac is available at 450+ locations across the country as a digital-only offering, available only while supplies last.

A hot new idea.

TRUFF Mac combines Noodles & Company's best-selling Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with a decadent drizzle of TRUFF's Signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce: an ultra-unique blend of ripe chili peppers, organic agave nectar, real black truffle and savory spices. With Noodles' craveable and creamy propriety cheese sauce sprinkled with cheddar and jack cheeses coupled with delicious TRUFF Signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce, this is one bold dish you will want to try before it's gone. TRUFF's Signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce has won multiple awards; received co-signs by several celebrity chefs; is the #1 best-selling hot sauce on Amazon and at Whole Foods; and has famously been listed on Oprah's "Favorite Things" list three years in a row.

"Since we first opened our doors 26 years ago, Wisconsin Mac & Cheese has remained our best-selling item on the menu, and if you've tasted it, you know why," says Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "With TRUFF Mac, we've made this mainstay menu item even more intriguing by surprising our guests with this limited-edition TRUFF Hot Sauce pairing, and we couldn't be more excited about this collaboration and the opportunity to be the first restaurant company to offer TRUFF Hot Sauce nationwide."

"Our goal with TRUFF was to create a hot sauce so unique that it would elevate any dining experience. With Noodles & Company, we had the opportunity to reinvent a dish as classic and popular as their Wisconsin Mac & Cheese," says Nick Guillen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at TRUFF. "The TRUFF Mac dish will offer Noodles & Company guests instant, craveable flavor. We are excited to share this unexpected mashup with Noodles fans."

Try something unexpected.

This indulgent and exclusive dish is available for order through Noodles & Company's digital channels and guests can place an order using the Noodles Rewards app, by visiting Noodles.com, or through other delivery providers. Like all of Noodles' dishes, TRUFF Mac is served hot, fresh, and made to travel, ensuring that it's delicious to enjoy at home or on-the-go.

Noodles Rewards.

Noodles Rewards members can redeem points for a bowl of TRUFF Mac with 750 points — that's half the points needed to redeem to any other regular-sized bowl. Not a member yet? Guests can sign up for free via the Noodles Rewards mobile app and will automatically receive a reward for a free small entrée redeemable on a future return visit just for signing up.