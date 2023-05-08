Noodles & Company Announces $10 Mac & Cheese Meal Deal

Noodles & Company, the national fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness with its globally inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture, announced today its new $10 Mac & Cheese Meal Deal and the return of 7 Delicious $7 Dishes. With the new Mac & Cheese Meal Deal, guests can snag Noodles' best-selling Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, complete with a refreshing fountain drink and delectable, classic crispy for only $10. To keep the uncommonly good deals going, Noodles is bringing back its popular tailored menu of fresh, flavorful and fan-favorite Noodles dishes for an appetizing $7.

Meet the $10 Mac & Cheese Meal Deal

Noodles & Company doesn't want guests to make compromises. With the new $10 Mac & Cheese Meal Deal, guests can get everything they want for a great value, leaving appetites and wallets feeling satisfied. This first-of-its-kind deal from Noodles features a regular-size bowl of the Company's award-winning and best-selling Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, bundled with a regular-sized fountain drink and a house-made ooey-gooey crispy, making it a perfect combination of guest favorites at a perfect price.

Uncommonly Good Savings with the Return of 7 Delicious $7 Dishes

After a successful launch last summer, Noodles is bringing back 7 Delicious $7 Dishes to further deliver on its promise of Uncommon Goodness for all. This unique value menu features seven fresh, high-quality, and easy-to-order regular-sized dishes at an affordable price point for all guests to enjoy. The seven classic and fan-favorite dishes featured on the menu include Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, Japanese Pan Noodles, Pesto Cavatappi, Med Salad, Pasta Fresca, Spaghetti, and Buttered Noodles.

"We are always looking for opportunities to enhance our guest experience by adding extra value and extra goodness to our guests' lives while bringing forward our craveable menu of global flavors," says Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "We received a tidal wave of positive response upon the initial launch of the 7 Delicious $7 Dishes menu, so we are thrilled to reintroduce this offering to our guests, along with our first-ever Mac & Cheese Meal Deal. You won't find this quality of fresh, made-to-order food at a convenient price point anywhere else."

Both 7 Delicious $7 Dishes and the Mac & Cheese Meal Deal are available now at all Noodles locations nationwide for a limited time only. Guests can order their favorite $7 dish or try the Mac & Cheese Meal Deal by ordering online, in-restaurant, or via the Noodles Rewards App. For more details on these new offerings visit the Delicious Deals page on Noodles.com.