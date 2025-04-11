Noodles & Company, the fast-casual favorite known for globally inspired noodle bowls, is inviting guests to explore its most significant menu refresh yet with 14 days of exclusive offers for Noodles Rewards members. Launching April 12, the Taste Tour celebrates bold new flavors and upgraded classics with daily deals available only through the Noodles Rewards program.

New members who join the free program will unlock access to each day’s offer, while existing members can opt into SMS notifications by texting SIGNUP to 47418 to receive daily announcements of exclusive dish deals. As a bonus, all members who opt-in via SMS will receive a special perk when the Taste Tour wraps up on April 26.

“At Noodles & Company, we’re all about delivering flavor-packed dishes and real value to our guests,” said Stephen Kennedy, senior vice president of marketing at Noodles & Company. “With the launch of Taste Tour, we’re giving Noodles Rewards members a front-row seat to explore the bold new flavors that define our refreshed menu. Every day brings a new reason to come back, try something crave-worthy, and experience just how delicious change can be. We can’t wait for guests to dig in.”

Taste Tour Details

The Taste Tour kicks off April 12 with a fan-favorite: a $5 regular bowl of Creamy Cheddar Mac & Cheese—made with tender elbow noodles, rich cheddar and jack cheese sauce, and topped with a melty sprinkle of shredded cheese.

From there, Noodles Rewards members can enjoy 14 days of exclusive offers, including special pricing and BOGO deals on made-to-order favorites and bold new menu additions like Pulled Pork BBQ Mac & Cheese, Cajun Shrimp Fettuccine, and Rigatoni Rosa.

These limited-time deals are the perfect excuse to taste your way through the elevated menu—now featuring bigger flavor, more satisfying portions, and exciting pairings for every palate.

How to Join the Taste Tour

Noodles Rewards is free and easy to join via the Noodles mobile app or at noodles.com/rewards. Members who sign up by April 12 will receive daily Taste Tour offers through April 25. From April 12 to April 25, Rewards members can visit any Noodles location nationwide to unlock these exclusive offers and discover what’s new on the menu.

Why Join Noodles Rewards?

Noodles Rewards members earn points on every order that can be redeemed for fan favorites. Members also enjoy exclusive perks throughout the year—including surprise offers, special savings, and birthday rewards.