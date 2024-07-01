Macapalooza is here! Noodles & Company, the national fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness, is going big for National Mac & Cheese Day (July 14) with the return of Macapalooza, featuring an online-exclusive, never-before-seen Mac & Cheese Mashup menu and Noodles Rewards member exclusives.

Starting today, Noodles is offering a $1 Side Mac reward valid with purchase of $15 or more to all Noodles Rewards members as an Extra Goodness perk available in their rewards account throughout the month of July. Then on Wednesday, July 3, Noodles is launching the all-new Mac & Cheese Mashup menu, featuring four limited-time Macapalooza mac & cheese flavor combinations. This menu is available all month long starting under $9 per dish, and exclusively available for online purchase only at participating Noodles locations.

New Mac & Cheese Mashup Menu Headlines Macapalooza

Mac & Cheese is Noodles’ best-selling and most-ordered dish across its menu, making Noodles & Company the number one place to celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day, all month long. To make this year even more special, Noodles is celebrating with a new menu, available exclusively online, featuring delicious combinations of Noodles’ most savory toppings including alfredo sauce, crispy jalapeno, Korean meatballs, and more. Meet the four new Mac & Cheese Mashups:



4-Cheese Alfredo Mac: Elbow macaroni noodles in a four-cheese blend alfredo sauce, topped with MontAmoré cheese. Recommended with parmesan-crusted chicken.

Elbow macaroni noodles in a four-cheese blend alfredo sauce, topped with MontAmoré cheese. Recommended with parmesan-crusted chicken. Cheesy Broccoli Mac: Elbow macaroni noodles in a creamy cheddar & jack cheese sauce with broccoli. Recommended with grilled chicken.

Elbow macaroni noodles in a creamy cheddar & jack cheese sauce with broccoli. Recommended with grilled chicken. Crispy Jalapeno Mac: Elbow macaroni noodles in a creamy cheddar & jack cheese sauce, topped with crispy jalapenos. Recommended with grilled chicken.

Elbow macaroni noodles in a creamy cheddar & jack cheese sauce, topped with crispy jalapenos. Recommended with grilled chicken. Korean Meatball Mac & Cheese: A DoorDash Pass Member exclusive! Elbow macaroni noodles in a creamy cheddar and jack cheese sauce with Korean Meatballs tossed in a sweet and spicy Korean-style Gochujang barbecue sauce. Available for purchase only through the DoorDash app or website.



Noodles Rewards members can enjoy items on the Mac & Cheese Mashup menu for just $5 on Sunday, July 14 for National Mac & Cheese Day.

“Wisconsin Mac & Cheese is our bestselling dish; in 2023 alone, we sold nearly 10M bowls. With this fan favorite menu item, we are thrilled to celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day all month long with the best-tasting mac & cheese you can find anywhere,” said Drew Madsen, Chief Executive Officer of Noodles & Company. “To show our appreciation for our Noodles Rewards members, this month is packed with special offers and exclusives, including our Mac & Cheese Mashup Menu, featuring creative twists on the original recipe and unique food collaborations inspired by our guests. We can’t wait to hear what you think.”

Daily $1 Side Mac Encore With Noodles Rewards

The $1 Side Mac offer is exclusive to all current Noodles Rewards members and any new members who sign up before or during Macapalooza in July. The offer is valid with a purchase of $15 or more and can be redeemed once per day throughout the celebration. To make valued Rewards members feel even more special, they will receive the VIP (Very Important Points) treatment, by earning double points on all Mac & Cheese purchases during the month of July. Every bowl of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese is made with premium elbow noodles that are deliciously covered in cheese sauce and topped with premium aged cheddar cheese. At the start of 2024, Noodles made its Wisconsin Mac & Cheese even cheesier with 50% more cheese sauce added to every bowl.

Becoming a Noodles Rewards Member is simple. Guests can sign up for free online or via the Noodles Rewards mobile app and will receive the offer in their account to be redeemed that same day. Upon signing up, new members will receive a free regular entree after their first purchase using their Noodles Rewards account and immediately start earning points with every order. Members also have access to exclusive offers such as birthday rewards and the all-new Extra Goodness platform, which guarantees “always-on” rewards for members.

Try Something New, Taste Guaranteed

All the goodness of Noodles’ new Mac & Cheese Mashups are guaranteed under its Goodness Guarantee program. Noodles encourages guests to step outside their comfort zones and try something new with the promise that if they don’t love their entree, it can be exchanged for a different dish on the menu at no cost. Guests can learn more about the Goodness Guarantee at Noodles.com/goodnessguarantee.

Rewards members and guests also have access to Noodles Catering, which is a great option for workplace events, family and friendly gatherings, and more. Guests can conveniently get their noodle-fix via quick pick-up or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. For more information please visit https://www.noodles.com/rewards/.