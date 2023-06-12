Noodles & Company Announces New Stuffed Pasta Dishes

Noodles & Company, the national fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness with its globally inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture, announced the introduction of four new stuffed pasta dishes that are now available in select markets including Colorado Springs, Chicago, and Columbus.

Meet The Stuffed Pasta Combinations

Noodles is expanding its already delicious stuffed pasta offerings to add even more craveable flavors and premium filling options, including meat options, which were a fan favorite throughout tasting panels. The new stuffed pasta options will vary by location and include:

Chicken Prosciutto Tortelloni with Smoked Gouda: Chicken and prosciutto stuffed in black pepper tortelloni with roasted mushrooms and spinach, topped with a smoked gouda cheese sauce, parmesan cheese, and parsley.

3-Cheese Tortelloni Caprese with Grilled Chicken: 3-Cheese tortelloni, tomato, and spinach sautéed in a flavorful balsamic vinaigrette, olive oil, roasted garlic, and topped with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, and parsley.

Spicy Tomato Cream Sausage Ravioli: Italian sausage and cheese stuffed ravioli sautéed in a spicy tomato cream sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and parsley.

Garlic Cream Bacon Carbonara Ravioli: Applewood smoked bacon, four cheeses, and pea stuffed ravioli sautéed with spinach in a light roasted garlic and onion cream sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and parsley.

"When we introduced our original 3-Cheese Tortelloni option in 2021, it quickly became our top-performing test item ever and has remained a guest favorite since becoming a mainstay on our national menu," says Nick Graff, executive chef and vice president of culinary at Noodles & Company. "Since then, Rewards members and guests have asked for more and we're happy to deliver. Our culinary team immediately went to work researching and developing new stuffed pasta innovations that included pairings our guests crave, like chicken prosciutto, Italian sausage, smoked gouda, and bacon carbonara. We are proud to have something on the menu for everyone, and now there's even more for our guests to enjoy with these new stuffed pastas."