Noodles & Company (NDLS), the national fast-casual chain known for its globally-inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture, has appointed Britain Peakes as a director on its Board of Directors (Board), effective June 10, 2024.

Ms. Peakes is a seasoned finance and investment professional with experience in both private and public markets. As a principal investor at Hoak & Co., she oversees a comprehensive range of responsibilities, including sourcing, due diligence, transaction negotiation and execution, portfolio management, and financial analysis across real estate, private equity, and public equity sectors. Before her tenure at Hoak & Co., Ms. Peakes held various roles at HBC Investments, Blackhill Partners, ACS, RM Crowe, and Ernst & Young. She holds a Master of Science in Accounting and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University.

“We are delighted to welcome Ms. Peakes to our Board,” said Jeff Jones, Chairman of the Board at Noodles & Company. “Her background in finance, coupled with her strategic acumen, make her a great asset for our Board.”

“I am pleased to join the Board of Directors at Noodles & Company,” said Ms. Peakes. “I have long admired the Company’s commitment to quality, innovation, and guest satisfaction. As a director, I look forward to contributing to the Company’s strategic growth initiatives in support of its mission to deliver exceptional dining experiences.”

Ms. Peakes joins the Board as part of a Support Agreement (the “Agreement”) entered into between Noodles & Company and Hoak Public Equities, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Hoak”), which owns approximately 9.48% of the Company’s outstanding shares. Pursuant to the Agreement, Hoak has agreed to customary standstill, voting, and confidentiality commitments, among other provisions. Additional details about the Agreement are contained in a Form 8-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 10, 2024.

“We have a productive and collegial relationship with Hoak & Co., and we share a commitment to building and increasing shareholder value,” said Jeff Jones.