Steak Stroganoff is once again Steak StroganON! Noodles & Company, the fast-casual chain known for delivering Uncommon Goodness, is kicking off the New Year with flavor, announcing the highly anticipated return of Steak Stroganoff. Beginning today for a limited time, guests can enjoy Steak Stroganoff at all Noodles locations nationwide, in restaurants, or by placing an order through the Noodles mobile app or third-party delivery.

Noodles Delivers What Guests Are Craving

In its celebrated return in 2024, Steak Stroganoff made a remarkable impact, selling out in just two weeks, breaking Noodles’ records and securing its place as one of Noodles’ most successful limited-time offerings ever. This indulgent dish delights with wavy egg noodles enveloped in a rich mushroom sherry cream sauce, accented by fresh herbs, cracked pepper, and roasted mushrooms. Finished with tender marinated steak, a sprinkle of parmesan cheese, and vibrant Italian parsley, Steak Stroganoff delivers familiar, crave-worthy flavors that bring comfort and satisfaction. Perfect for those seeking a hearty, hassle-free meal, this fan-favorite proves why it’s a timeless classic.

“The return of Steak Stroganoff is just the beginning of a big year for Noodles,” said Drew Madsen, CEO of Noodles & Company. “We’re thrilled to bring back this fan-favorite dish to start the New Year and give fans of the dish exactly what they demand. We invite guests to savor the rich and creamy flavors that have amassed a devoted following while it’s available for a limited time.”

Your Perfect Bite, Every Time

All the goodness of Noodles’ limited-time-only Steak Stroganoff is 100% guaranteed under its Goodness Guarantee program. Noodles encourages guests to step outside their comfort zones and try something new with the promise that if they don’t love their entrée, it can be exchanged for a different dish on the menu at no cost. Guests can learn more about the Goodness Guarantee at Noodles.com/goodnessguarantee.

Unlock Even More Flavor with Noodles Rewards and Catering

Guests can sign up to join Noodles Rewards for free via the Noodles mobile app, or the Noodles website. Upon signing up, new members receive a free regular entrée after their first purchase using their Noodles Rewards account and immediately start earning points with every order. Members also have access to exclusive offers such as birthday rewards and the all-new Extra Goodness platform, which guarantees there’s always a reward available for members.

Guests also have access to Noodles Catering, a great option for workplace events, family and friendly gatherings. With plenty of options to please a crowd, including Steak Stroganoff, guests can conveniently get their noodle-fix via quick pick-up or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location.