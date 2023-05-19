Noodles & Company CFO Carl Lukach Steps Down

Noodles & Company, announced the resignation of Chief Financial Officer, Carl Lukach, effective June 9, 2023. Mr. Lukach has accepted a similar role at a company in the retail industry which will allow him to be closer to family.

Dave Boennighausen, Chief Executive Officer of Noodles & Company, said, “Carl has been a great asset to the Company since he joined in 2020. On behalf of the entire Noodles team, I would like to thank Carl for his leadership and dedication, and we wish him the best in his next endeavor.”

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as CFO of Noodles & Company and to have worked with such an outstanding team,” says Carl Lukach. “I have the utmost confidence in the Noodles & Company brand and its growth prospects in the years ahead.”

Dave Boennighausen will serve as interim CFO. Mr. Boennighausen previously served as the Company’s CFO from 2012-2017. The Company has commenced a formal search for a new Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Lukach will be available to support the transition.