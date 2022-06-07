Noodles & Company Debuts in Las Vegas

Noodles & Company, the national fast-casual chain known for its globally inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture, is expanding into a new market with its first Nevada location. Now opened in Sahara Rancho, LV on Wednesday, June 1st - the beloved pasta restaurant plans to open two to four more locations in Las Vegas in 2023.



Additionally, in conjunction with the brand's commitment to give back to the community, Noodles & Company Sahara Rancho will be hosting a fundraiser night and donating 50% of its sales on June 15th to Opportunity Village.



“The Las Vegas market has been one of the most requested locations from our guests and we couldn’t be more excited to open our first location in Sahara Rancho,” says General Manager Ricardo Garcia Ramos. “Noodles & Company’s menu offers a wide variety of choices, from healthy to indulgent options, and our dishes accommodate most dietary preferences. We look forward to creating a strong fan base within the state and bringing our global-inspired dishes to noodle fans in the community.”



Delivering Uncommon Goodness from the inside out, Noodles & Company offers culinary innovations, rewarding offers, and much more to its guests. Guests can find fresh and innovative flavors along with familiar and global-inspired dishes from around the world that cater to every appetite. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and other noodles, every bowl is prepared to order, allowing guests to customize any dish their way with the fresh, high-quality ingredients that Noodles offer.



By signing up for Noodles Rewards, guests can earn a free entrée on their next purchase. For a side of convenience with every Noodles & Company order, guests can use the Noodles Rewards app for convenient options such as takeout, delivery, and curbside pickup. Noodles Rewards members also earn points for every dollar spent, receive exclusive offers, sneak-peeks on new menu additions, and more!